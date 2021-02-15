MLI to host talk on energy, the environment, and Canada-U.S. relations in the Biden era on Feb. 16

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute will host a webinar Feb. 16 on 'Building Across Borders: Energy, the Environment, and Canada-U.S. Relations in the Biden Era,' exploring the challenges and opportunities for Canada as it engages on these issues with the new administration. Speakers include former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt, now vice-chair for global investment banking, CIBC; former Canadian ambassador to the United States Gary Doer; J.P. Gladu, president of the Alberta to Alaska Railway; and Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council.