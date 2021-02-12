Blair regrets months-long delay in directing RCMP to address access-to-information backlog

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair only recently issued a directive that called on the RCMP to create a “comprehensive plan” for tackling a backlog of access-to-information requests, nearly three months since he promised action.

Mr. Blair (Scarborough-Southwest, Ont.) told reporters on Nov. 17, 2020, that the RCMP would have three months to develop its plan, which Treasury Board officials would sign off on. The directive was meant to respond to a blistering report in 2020 from Canada’s Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard, which detailed “chronic delays” in the force’s response time to information requests.

But the directive was only issued on Feb. 10, a day after The Hill Times asked the department and Mr. Blair’s office about its progress. With the delay, the RCMP has until the week of May 10 to report on its plan.

“Work to fulfill this commitment [of issuing the directive] began immediately and was subject to a legal review,” wrote Mary-Liz Powers, Mr. Blair’s press secretary, in a Feb. 11 statement. “While our government is seized with addressing the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we regret the delay in completing this work, which we hoped would be completed swiftly.”

Ms. Powers did not specify when that legal review began or wrapped up in time for publication.

Throughout the pandemic, Mr. Blair has been tasked with signing off on border measures to help curb the virus’ spread. Since March 2020, the government has repeatedly extended the closure of the Canada-U.S. border, only allowing travel deemed essential. The border remains shut until at least Feb. 21.

The RCMP is one of many agencies, including the Canada Border Services Agency and the Correctional Service of Canada, Mr. Blair oversees.

For a fee of $5, media and the general public typically request government documents otherwise not proactively disclosed. A spokesperson for Ms. Maynard, who tabled the report to Parliament in November and personally spoke to Mr. Blair that day, wrote in a statement that she “took the minister at his word” when he said he “takes his responsibilities for transparency seriously.”

“The commissioner looks forward to seeing the changes the RCMP makes and will be monitoring the institution to determine if her recommendations are being applied and are having the intended results,” the statement added.

Ms. Maynard was unflinching in her criticism of the RCMP and Mr. Blair’s response at the time the report was shared. She wrote that the lack of action from the RCMP’s leadership was “most worrisome” and Mr. Blair’s responses fell “short on many fronts, particularly when it comes to commitments to improve transparency and timely responses.

“He has ignored most recommendations and appears unconcerned by the failings identified within the RCMP’s [Access to Information and Privacy] operations,” added Ms. Maynard.

Ms. Powers’ statement acknowledged the challenges faced by the force are “systemic,” as delays in responding to requests have long plagued the RCMP. “Canadians have a right to access government records in a timely manner and we expect all of our agencies to comply with their obligations,” she wrote. “We know that some agencies have faced challenges for years, including the RCMP.

The information watchdog’s probe into the RCMP’s ATIP process was launched in 2019, after it fielded complaints that the force has been “persistently” unable to respond to requests in a timely manner. Ms. Maynard said it was also triggered by the RCMP’s “consistent failure” to respond to her investigations into complaints.

Under the Access to Information Act, government agencies have 30 days to respond to a request unless they seek an extension. Ms. Maynard found that in February 2019, there were 4,532 active cases at the RCMP, about 92 per cent of which had passed the statutory date to respond.

Since 2017, at least 62 per cent of the complaints her office received against the force were related to delays in responding to requests. That figure reached a high in 2018-19, when it was at 74 per cent.

The RCMP’s inability to fulfil ATIP requests isn’t an isolated issue. The government has faced repeated criticism over the management of the ATIP process across numerous government departments and agencies; it has pledged to undertake a review to improve the system. In late January, the government issued new terms of reference for its planned review of the act that would give it another year to complete, according to The Canadian Press. The government has now until Jan. 31, 2022, to finish that review.

Ms. Maynard’s report detailed other findings. In 2015-16, there were 224 access requests that were carried over into the next year by the RCMP, a figure that grew to 2,428 in 2018-19. Requests received by the force rose to 5,203 in 2017-18 from 4,826 the year before. In 2018-19, the figure dipped slightly to 4,436.

Catherine Fortin, an RCMP spokesperson, said in an email that the force has “already set things in motion to comply with the directive.”

An action plan from the RCMP’s March 2020 internal audit on its ATIP branch, to address similar concerns, has since been approved by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. It called for the development of an online training course that covers the act and how workers are expected to uphold it.

According to the force’s webpage, it will try to “engage senior management to make this course mandatory” for all employees. Ms. Fortin said the force has since “reformed” its training program and made it mandatory.

