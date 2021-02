Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, pictured Feb. 11, 2021, addresses reporters' questions about his party's list of demands for the spring budget. Given that the governing Liberals preside over a minority, the support of either the Bloc or NDP will be needed to pass the budget bill. If the Liberals fail to secure that support—make it politically untenable for them to vote in favour—an election would be triggered.