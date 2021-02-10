Taiwan representative sending wrong message about Hong Kong, says Chinese Embassy

Re: “With critical situation in Hong Kong, look to Taiwan as a partner and ally,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 27, p. 16). On Jan. 27, The Hill Times published a signed article by the head of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, making unwarranted accusations on Hong Kong-related issues, claiming that “one country, two systems failed to hold up,” and instigating the international community to “prevent democracy erosion” and “[protect] Taiwan.” The article is baseless and fact-distorting, which has seriously misled the public. The Chinese side expresses firm opposition to this.