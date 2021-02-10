Events and activity herald the arrival of Black History Month

Plus, Anja Karadeglija moves from The Wire Report to the National Post and Murray Sinclair returns to Senate, in a reduced capacity.
Cutline: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Willi O'Ree, the first Black man to play in the NHL, pictured in December 2018, spoke on Feb. 1 to mark the start of this year's Black History Month. PMO photograph courtesy of Twitter
Speaking at a virtual conversation Feb. 1 with the first Black NHL player Willie O’Ree, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explored the topic of progress for the Black community.
The Canadian Forces has launched a formal inquiry into sexual-misconduct allegations against former chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance. A House committee agreed on Tuesday to launch its own study on the matter.
In outlining upwards of 60 scenarios under which getting to net zero is achievable, the goal was to show that uncertainty shouldn’t paralyze government action and be used as a crutch for inaction, says Jason Dion.