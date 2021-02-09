Sajjan to appear before Defence Committee as it probes Vance allegations

Conservative MPs won their call to have Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan appear before a House committee as it probes how the government dealt with sexual-misconduct allegations when they emerged against Jonathan Vance, formerly Canada’s most senior military officer.

Conservatives requested Tuesday’s emergency House Defence Committee meeting last week following a Global News’ report that Mr. Sajjan’s (Vancouver South, B.C.) office was informed of the allegations as far back as 2018. Mr. Vance has denied he acted inappropriately, and a formal investigation is underway.

Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.), who introduced the motion, called the allegations “disturbing,” but focused much of his comments on the government’s response.

Mr. Sajjan “failed to deal with the allegations properly” when he was responsible for and had the authority to manage the chief of defence staff, Mr. Bezan said, and has yet to offer “clear answers.”

“We don’t know what evidence was turned over to the [Privy Council Office], we don’t know if Mr. Sajjan reported this up to his chain of command … even to the prime minister to seek his advice,” said Mr. Bezan, noting the committee study wouldn’t “tarnish” the probe launched by the Canadian Forces’ National Investigation Service last week.

The defence minister has promised to initiate a separate “independent” investigation.

Mr. Sajjan has been tight-lipped on whether the prime minister and cabinet were alerted as soon as the allegations were reported, telling Global News “I can assure you that anything that was forwarded was immediately passed on to the appropriate authorities.”

The retired chief of defence staff allegedly had an inappropriate ongoing relationship with a female subordinate. Mr. Vance, who was appointed to the top post in July 2015 and handed over command in January, has acknowledged that he previously dated the woman nearly two decades ago, but their relationship has since been purely platonic, according to The Canadian Press. He has also been accused of inappropriate behaviour by another subordinate, where he allegedly made a sexual suggestion in 2012. Mr. Vance said he has no recollection of the alleged incident.

Mr. Sajjan’s parliamentary secretary, Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West—Nepean, Ont.) told her committee colleagues she believed Mr. Sajjan would make himself available to the committee and he takes the allegations “very seriously.”

MPs agreed to study the matter over three public meetings before Feb. 26, cutting down the Conservatives’ request for five, and amended the motion to remove required names beyond Mr. Sajjan. The original motion also called for Mr. Sajjan’s former chief of staff Zita Astravas, Jody Thomas, deputy minister of National Defence, Christyne Tremblay, deputy clerk of the Privy Council, and former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick.

Liberal MPs, including the committee’s chair Karen McCrimmon (Kanata-Carleton, Ont.), took issue with the Conservatives naming the witnesses they wanted brought forward, saying it’s better for parties to present their preferred witnesses in private.

“I am really loath to start horsetrading witnesses in a public committee,” she said.

Still, Liberal MPs on the committee were among those supporting another motion by NDP MP Randall Garrison (Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, B.C.) requesting the presence of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who was Conservative defence minister when Mr. Vance was appointed. That motion passed, with Conservative MPs abstaining from the vote.

Much of the meeting was spent dealing with procedural disagreements and whether it was appropriate for names, other than a minister, to be on the study’s motion, and arguing why Mr. Kenney presented an exception to the unofficial rule.

Mr. Bezan tried to slip the Conservative-recommended witnesses back on Mr. Garrison’s motion, and, at one point, Ms. McCrimmon was going to allow a vote, but when Ms. Vandenbeld interjected, she seemed to check again with the clerk and ruled the amendment out of order, because it had been debated and voted on previously.

The committee’s study is “urgent” and must ask whether adequate efforts have been made to stamp sexual harassment and sexual assault in the Canadian military, said Mr. Garrison.

“Progress has stalled,” he said, so much so that the Canadian Forces issued a new plan in October to address the issue. In the message introducing the strategy, Mr. Vance said to achieve the goal, “we must cultivate a command climate across institutions where sexual misconduct is never minimized, ignored, or excused.”

Mr. Garrison said that’s the question before the committee.

“The problem is those words from that release came from the chief of defence staff who now stands accused on multiple occasions of the very sexual misconduct we’re trying to combat,” he said, and governments must make sure the issues are taken seriously at the highest level.

“On the face of it [in this case], I’m not sure that’s true,” he said.

Conservative MPs have already lobbed questions at Mr. Sajjan in the House last week, pressing him to say when he first briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) on the allegations.

Mr. Sajjan told the House on Feb. 4 he followed the “appropriate processes” and the government would launch “a very thorough, full, and independent investigation.”

