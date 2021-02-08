Pharmacare, patient groups, and the need for open discourse

Will Canadians ever have the universal national pharmacare program that repeated investigations show will support fair, appropriate health care and that 86 per cent of Canadians say they want? The long-simmering question is once again on the minds of voters. In his supplementary mandate letter, the prime minister called on Health Minister Patty Hajdu to “accelerate steps to achieve a national, universal pharmacare program,” including establishing a Canada Drug Agency, implementing a national formulary, and a rare-disease strategy.