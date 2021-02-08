MPs shouldn’t feel unsafe doing their jobs

Parliament Hill has seen a number of security breaches over the years. In April 1989, an armed man hijacked a Greyhound bus, drove it to Parliament Hill, and sat there on the front lawn with hostages inside the bus for six hours before the incident ended without any casualties. In November 1995, an intruder armed with a jackknife slipped into 24 Sussex Drive while the prime minister and his wife slept. Aline Chrétien woke up, locked the bedroom, woke up Jean Chrétien, who grabbed an Inuit carving for protection, and called the police. No one was hurt. In 1997, a man tried to crash his Jeep into the doors of Centre Block after driving it up the steps of the Parliament Buildings. In 2002, a grenade was delivered to the Prime Minister’s Office.