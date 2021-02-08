Inequitable health outcomes for Indigenous peoples is the measure of racism in the system

Institutional racism is strong in many sectors, but it’s life threatening health care in Canada. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and Harmony Johnson recently led a team to review complaints of racism in health care in British Columbia, and the resulting report, released on Nov. 30, 2020, should be mandatory reading for Canadians, In Plain Sight, Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care. More than 9,000 submissions were recorded and the stark picture of daily and regular racism has been documented.