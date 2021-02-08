Aging? What’s to be done?

Some 60 years ago, about the time the last of the baby boomers were being born, people over 65 made up about 7.5 per cent of Canada’s population. Now they are 17.5 per cent and will be nearly 25 per cent (10.8 million) in twenty years. And they are living longer. Currently the fastest growing cohort are centenarians, people over 100. Soon the majority will be 75 and over, at ages when the manageable but incurable chronic diseases of old age make necessary more costly and frequent hospitalizations and physicians’ services, health care as opposed to the much less expensive health-support services needed to meet the needs of most seniors.