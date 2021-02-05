As pandemic brings federal government’s role into focus, parties reel in donors

The pandemic appears to have created an unlikely opening for parties to reel in donors, with homebound Canadians of all political stripes more willing to hear from parties and to engage politically, say politicos.

“There’s a general phenomenon that is lifting all boats, in a way. Voters are generally a more captive audience this year because of the pandemic. They’re collectively spending more time in front of screens, not doing as many social things. That makes them more likely to pay attention to what parties are doing,” said Sébastien Dallaire, senior vice-president at Ipsos Quebec. “They’re more likely to see messaging from political parties or various organizations talking about political parties.”

Mr. Dallaire added that the pandemic, with the massive amounts of money that’s been pumped into the economy to stave off mass unemployment and keep businesses afloat, has also brought into the focus the role of government, for better or for worse. That’s giving parties grist for engaging with their supporters.

“[People] actually see and feel the impact government interventions have in their lives every day, whether it’s through programs because they received money, but also just because of public health directives and guidelines,” he said. “You can’t go shop, you can’t go watch a movie. You have to behave in different ways. And this is all mandated by the government, so the government becomes impossible to ignore.”

By various measures, most parties posted relatively strong finishes, with the Conservatives, Liberals, and the Bloc Québécois ending the year breaking their fourth-quarter fundraising records. The NDP ended the year in the black, paying off its $7-million campaign debt, while the Greens overall raised more than they had before outside of an election year, according to CBC.

The Conservatives had the biggest haul, raising $7.7-million in the last quarter, followed by the Liberals at $6.5-million, the NDP at $2.5-million, the Greens at $1.4-million, and the Bloc at $961,396.

That parties had to change tack in their efforts may have actually ended up boosting their year-end bottom line. With big-ticket, in-person fundraisers and rallies off the table, many parties doubled down on the use of more cost-effective fundraising drives, such as email appeals, phone banks, virtual town halls, and teleconferences.

Virtual events and other pandemic-friendly fundraising drives can not only be run on shoestring budgets, which means more money in the bank for the parties, but they also don’t impose significant costs—both in time and money—on people to participate.

Braeden Caley, senior director of communications with the Liberal Party, said the party temporarily paused all fundraising appeals for 40 days early on in the pandemic and ramped up efforts in the waning months of the year. The party “sensitively reintroduced those approaches when it was appropriate to do so,” he told The Hill Times. “Q4 was a chance really to test out all sorts of new virtual means of reaching out to supporters and building support, and the response was phenomenal.”

Mr. Caley pointed to two virtual events, including one on Dec. 2 with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and his second-in-command, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), which, he said, was the largest web-based event in the party’s history. He was unable to share specific figures on attendance, but noted that there were more than 6,000 questions submitted from every corner of the country.

“There are people tuning in from every single province or territory, which shows you that it’s possible to reach large numbers of Canadians from every corner of the country in a low-barrier way,” he added. “That event had no cost whatsoever.”

Jesse Calvert, deputy national director of the NDP, said the party made a conscious decision to continue to engage with donors at the onset of the pandemic. “We made a decision at the very beginning of the pandemic that it was not the time to pull away from our donors, and that we were going to continue to engage them through the phone program,” he said. “I think that that has really proven to be the right decision. A phone-fundraising program isn’t just about donations. It’s about connecting with our members and donors; it’s about talking to them, engaging them, hearing their thoughts on what’s going on, what they want to see.”

He said the party registered a dip in donations in the first few months of the pandemic, but the effort that went into speaking with supporters appears to have paid off, giving the party its best fourth quarter outside of an election year in half a decade. (The NDP steadily drew in more dollars as the year progressed, posting $963,923 in the first quarter and ending it with $2.5-million.)

“I think the conversations we were having with people laid the foundation for future success. People were happy to hear from us. They wanted to talk about the issues,” he said. “So when we went to speak to them again, those who were in a slightly better position than they were at the beginning [of the year], understood the value of the $10 or $20 or $30, that they were going to get.”

The other upside of having virtual events and phone drives be the default mode of fundraising amid the pandemic is political leaders and their staff don’t have to stretch themselves thin trying to pop into different parts of the country to raise funds and build their party’s profile, said Cameron Holmstrom of Bluesky Strategy Group.

“To do proper fundraising, I can do a lot online. We’re now seeing people running full events on Zoom. They can sit in their boardroom in Ottawa, or they can be anywhere in the country. You’re starting to see how this can build itself out and allow for greater outreach,” he said.

It’s now more possible for parties to pencil in multiple events with the leader in a day or over a week to speak with people from different parts of the country, he added, without expending the same amount of effort it would’ve taken to travel there and back and to organize an event in person.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) has done just that. For example, he held two ticketed virtual fundraisers on Jan. 18, one in the morning and another in the evening, and did the same on Dec. 21, 2020, when he hosted two teleconferences, according to Elections Canada’s registry for regulated fundraising events. One of the Jan. 18 fundraisers involved supporters from Ontario, while the guests in the other one were all from British Columbia. (Parties have to disclose event details, including a list of guests, for fundraisers with an entry cost of more than $200.)

A request for comment from the Conservative Party was not returned by deadline.

Spectre of an election, issue-based appeals, fear drive in donations

Last year, particularly the last stretch, was also punctuated by election speculation. An election at any time is always a possibility under a minority, but more so as this Parliament approaches the two-year mark for when governments typically fall.

“Parties are using that narrative to reach out to members to ensure the party is in a good place to fight,” said Elliot Hughes, senior consultant at Summa Strategies and former senior Liberal aide. “A lot of it is actually driven by the idea of ‘donate to us, so we can fund an election, so we can achieve all of these things and continue to go towards these goals.’ ”

Mike Van Soelen, managing principal at Navigator and Conservative strategist, agreed that the election was likely a motivator among donors, even in a pandemic. “It’s much easier to go to supporters with talk of a pending election to motivate them, to send money to the parties to bolster their war chest,” he said. “It’s one of the prime motivators of fundraising that has resonated across all party lines.

For Conservatives, in particular, he noted, 2020 gave the party a leadership race and eventually a new leader to rally behind.

Fear of the alternative can also serve to motivate people to donate, said Kevin Bosch, vice-president of public affairs at Hill and Knowlton Strategies and former Liberal staffer. He pointed to how Liberals have been able to tap into supporters’ concerns about the influence of social conservatives within the Conservative Party and Mr. O’Toole’s political history. To many Liberal supporters, given that Mr. O’Toole was a cabinet minister under then-prime minister Stephen Harper, he still embodies a return to the Harper years, said Mr. Bosch.

“I think a lot of Liberals would say, ‘Well, no, I don’t I don’t want that. So I’m going to put my money where my mouth is, and give money to my party,’ ” he said.

For the Liberals, one of the most successful appeals in December was an email blast that said Mr. O’Toole was following the lead of his predecessor Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) in engaging in divisive politics because of his leadership campaign slogan “take back Canada” and decision to grant an interview to True North Initiative, a right-wing website that some argue has an anti-immigrant bent, according to Mr. Caley.

“That particular week had seen grassroots fundraising support increase by more than 100 per cent. A significant driver of that was the message that noted how Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives have all too frequently been catering to the far right,” he said. “Canadians have no appetite for extreme far-right politics. And when Erin O’Toole Conservatives have catered to it, there’s been a very strong response from Canadians who want politics and leadership that bring people together, not more divisive politics.”

Last month, Mr. O’Toole issued a statement, responding to the Liberals’ accusations that he’s pandered to the far right by denouncing that faction and saying the party he leads has no place for them. “The Conservatives are a moderate, pragmatic, mainstream party—as old as Confederation—that sits squarely in the centre of Canadian politics,” his Jan. 18 statement read.

The Hill Times