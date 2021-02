The neoliberal notion of handing out money, free land and tax exemptions to start-up, small and medium sized businesses is now completely discredited. Instead, a focused industrial strategy based on advanced manufacturing is the future.

The Bank of Canada has lowered interest rates with the hope that this will cause consumers to borrow and spend more resulting in businesses expanding and hiring additional workers to satisfy increased demand. However, once a major recession is underway most people are too poor to spend or borrow no matter how low interest rates are. Banks can become unwilling to lend as personal credit scores tumble and personal savings are depleted, write Ken McFarlane and Ian Waddell.