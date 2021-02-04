Canada raised domestic manufacturing ‘at every turn’ with suppliers, told capacity ‘too limited’: Anand

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada “proactively and repeatedly” approached manufacturers to push domestic vaccine production, but the country’s biomedical capacity was “too limited” to justify the investment of capital and expertise to start manufacturing,

Her department, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), “frequently, forcefully, and aggressively” brought the issue to the table, raising it with manufacturers “at every turn,” Ms. Anand (Oakville, Ont.) told the House Industry Committee on Thursday during its study of the country’s domestic manufacturing capacity.

Canada ultimately signed with seven drugmakers, including Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which received Health Canada approval and started shipments late last year. But both have scaled back promised deliveries in recent weeks.

“PSPC proactively and repeatedly approached leading vaccine manufacturers with offers to leverage this domestic capacity and possibility here in Canada. We took this issue up with suppliers at every turn at the negotiating table to discern whether they would come to the table with this possibility of domestic biomanufacturing,” she said, adding that conversation continues.

Her comments come after this week’s announcement that the government has penned a deal with Maryland-based Novavax to produce its vaccine in Montreal at the National Research Council’s (NRC) new biomanufacturing facility, which is still under construction. Novavax submitted its data to Health Canada on Friday. Once it’s up and running, the facility could have the capacity to produce roughly 24 million vaccine doses, depending on the candidate.

Novavax is a “good choice” and the government plans to “pull out the stops to expedite the construction” of the facility, said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint Maurice-Champlain, Que.), who appeared alongside Ms. Anand.

“We will be able to produce [vaccines] before the end of the year. Construction will be done by the end of the summer,” he said, but the certification phase, likely in the fall, is an independent process by Health Canada and so that period of time “could vary,” but Canada plans to then “move quickly” to production.

Conservative MP and committee vice-chair James Cumming (Edmonton Centre, Alta.) questioned why Canada started from scratch to build a brand new facility and hadn’t made more of an effort for “a rapid response” earlier in the pandemic, and over the course of the Liberals time in power.

“The government’s been in place for five years, what on earth was your predecessor doing?” asked Mr. Cumming, in reference to Liberal MP Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), who left cabinet in January, because he would not run in the next election.

“If you look at the record, we acted as quickly as possible,” replied Mr. Champagne, pointing to the $192-million announced in March 2020 for projects under the new Strategic Innovation Fund COVID-19, a figure he referenced at least five times throughout his testimony. Mr. Champagne said Canada received 87 applications through the fund, and said an independent task force was responsible for looking at which projects were feasible. In August, the government announced $126-million to expand the Montreal facility’s production capacity.

Mr. Cumming said Canada was still “late to the game,” while his colleague noted the touted amounts represent a small portion of the billions spent on Canada’s COVID-19 response.

Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi (Willowdale, Ont.), Mr. Champagne’s parliamentary secretary, during his question offered a defence of the Liberals’ record, pointing to a “hollowing out” of manufacturing by previous governments and suggesting that undermined Canada’s capacity.

The government wants to bring back as many elements of the supply chain as possible given Canada’s manufacturing is so limited, Mr. Champagne said. He also pointed to two other facilities Mr. Trudeau announced would open in the coming years: University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which could annually produce 40 million doses, and Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems, whose facility is expected to open in 2023 and be the first to domestically produce mRNA vaccines. (Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccines are produced using the mRNA platform, a novel biotechnology.)

“We want to build up the different pillars for this resilience, so that Canada’s in a stronger position and can face up to any health emergency situation in the future,” he said. Given new variants, Mr. Champagne added, Canada needs to “act urgently” to try and attract investments so it can be as “self-sufficient” as possible.

Third vaccine could come in March

Canada is expecting up to 1.9 million doses of AstraZeneca, some of which Ms. Anand said could come before the end of March, given it’s close to receiving Health Canada authorization. These will come through a global vaccine-sharing initiative, known as COVAX, set up to primarily help developing nations access the vaccine. Canada is the only Group of Seven nation accessing vaccines through COVAX.

She rebuffed NDP MP Don Davies’ (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.) question whether it was a “morally defensible” move when developing countries have received a fraction of the vaccines Canada has. At $440-million, Canada is one of the largest contributors to COVAX, she said, and the approach is meant to procure vaccines for both the contributing country’s citizens and poorer nations.

Canada’s existing contracts with Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, both of which require two doses, mean six million doses should arrive on Canadian soil by the end of 2021’s first quarter (enough to vaccinate three million people); 20 million doses by the second quarter (to vaccinate 13 million); and 70 million by the third quarter (for 36 million people). Applications from AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Novavax, are still under regulatory review and make up a total order of up to 400 million doses across the seven drugmakers Canada has agreements with.

Federal officials have repeatedly said Canada is on track to vaccinate all Canadians by the end of September with the two current approvals alone. Opposition MPs took aim at the timeline, noting the current delays in shipments and questioning whether politicians should be making promises.

Ramping up from the few million in the first quarter to the many times that by the third, is a “hell of an effort,” that, Mr. Cumming said, warrants a clearer plan for provinces and territories.

“Do you not see why [Canada needs to] … lay it out in a detailed plan so the provinces can properly react to those kinds of volumes?” he asked. “They need to see a plan.”

Liberal MPs on the committee characterized the challenges to the government’s promised rollout as “misleading” and a partisan effort to instil fear among Canadians, and to use that fear to gain support. Ms. Anand, too, voiced her frustrations at the repeated question of the timelines.

“My goal is to eliminate the rhetoric and provide the facts,” she said at one point, while Mr. Cumming later pressed her to acknowledge the “reality” that it won’t happen, and abandon what he characterized as the government presenting a “wonderful” outlook on its vaccine response, complete with “fluffy unicorns.”

“The rhetoric needs to come down a little bit,” she said, adding that the government’s projections are based on direct updates from the suppliers, which have evaluated their production lines even prior to vaccine approval.

“That’s what we need to continue say, and undermining that point of view, saying it’s impossible to occur, is simply untrue based on what we’re being told by the vaccine manufacturers themselves,” she said. “It’s not pie in the sky; it’s not unicorns.”

Ms. Anand also shed more light on the negotiations with the seven vaccine suppliers Canada signed with, and the eventual agreements. She confirmed the contracts specify only that vaccines will come on a quarterly basis, so though companies have committed to weekly rollouts, they aren’t legally obligated to fulfil them. She defended that approach, noting that, when the contracts were negotiated between July and September, suppliers told the government they could not commit to tighter timelines with so much in the air with development, production, and regulatory approval.

In a separate briefing Thursday, Public Health Agency of Canada officials told reporters that Canada doesn’t know how many Moderna doses will arrive in the coming weeks, amid confirmed reductions to this week’s shipments, and expected delays to February’s second batch later this month. Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at PHAC, said the government still expects two million by the end of March, an assurance Ms. Anand also offered to the Industry Committee. In January, Pfizer announced it would ship fewer doses than planned, affecting five weeks of deliveries.

Canada has not released “a single word” of its agreements, noted Mr. Davies, despite the United States, Brazil, and European Union providing more information. Ms. Anand said confidentiality clauses, applying to the whole contract, block the government from revealing any details about the agreements. To enter negotiations, Canada was required to sign nondisclosure agreements, the committee heard.

“We don’t want to put our vaccine procurements at risk. If we were to disclose these contracts we would risk receiving those vaccines because we would be in potential breach of contract,” she said.

