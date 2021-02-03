Second COVID wave, vaccine issues rapidly unwinding any and all political assumptions

As COVID-19 persists into a second year and shows signs of becoming a worse catastrophe, the prospects for elected leaders could take a decidedly negative turn.
The Liberals must get the government’s handling of the pandemic back into reasonable shape as 2021 progresses. Otherwise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hopes for a third mandate could be non-existent, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Politically, everything we have surmised about the impact of COVID-19 is no longer applicable.
The Government Whip declined to share the Liberals' exact physical attendance figures for the sitting, dedicated Question Period watcher Dale Smith says only one or two Grits were present for the first few days back.
Conservatives won their push to have the prime minister, his chief of staff, and others be invited to appear as part of the committee's study, which some hope will include a deeper consideration of the convention.
As Ottawa has been championing the need for decreased protectionism during the pandemic, an exemption from Biden's Buy American regime could result in Canada acquiescing to the same trade barriers it is fighting.
The government has struck a deal with Novavax to produce its vaccine in Montreal at the National Research Council's new biomanufacturing facility. The facility is expected to be constructed by the late summer.