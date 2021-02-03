Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

Political platitudes do nothing for Black Canadians stuck at back of the bus

By Erica Ifill      February 3, 2021

These empty gestures and symbolic victories are crumbs. This Black History Month, after the year Black people have had, the performance is not only insulting, it’s exhausting.

While COVID-19 is devastating our communities, we’re still expected to carry on silently and not make any waves—we are supposed to be invisible until non-Black Canada is ready to dust us off once a year to make themselves feel better about their diversity and inclusion, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

CALGARY—Malcolm X once said, “The white man will try to satisfy us with symbolic victories rather than economic equity and real justice.”

This has been the strategy of the Liberal government since their 2015 majority win, but they’re not the only performance in town. Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, in an effort to look more inclusive, tweeted, “February is Black History Month which is an opportunity to honour Black Canadians who have contributed immeasurably to the successes and dreams of our country. I encourage all Canadians to celebrate this vibrant part of our heritage.” And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh proposed a motion seeking to have the Proud Boys designated as a terrorist group. It passed. Racism is now over.

These empty gestures and symbolic victories are crumbs. This Black History Month, after the year Black people have had, the performance is not only insulting, it’s exhausting. And many of us have had enough.

Last September, the African-Canadian Civic Engagement Council (ACCEC) released a study on the health and economic impact of COVID-19 on Black communities in Canada, and the results are abysmal. “The study found that compared to the Canadian average, Black Canadians report far worse health outcomes related to COVID-19. They are more likely to report symptoms, say they sought treatment, and nearly three times as likely to report knowing someone who has died of the virus.” The report continues, “poorer health outcomes for Black Canadians may be explained by greater exposure at work to the virus. Black Canadians are much more likely to report their job requires them to work with people face-to-face.” This is where economic justice and racial justice intersect to influence health outcomes and none of the aforementioned leaders have identified these racial differentials. In fact, they’ve barely acknowledged the devastation of COVID-19 to migrant workers, essential workers, prisons and detention centres, all of which contain a higher proportion of Black people in their membership. In fact, these outbreaks are ignored, and as usual, Black people are used to prop up society, but are rendered insignificant when it comes to recognition in policy or government support.

Happy Black History Month.

While COVID-19 is devastating our communities, we’re still expected to carry on silently and not make any waves—we are supposed to be invisible until non-Black Canada is ready to dust us off once a year to make themselves feel better about their diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately for us, as the recent class-action lawsuit by Black federal employees demonstrates, we are also attacked with anti-Black racism at work, which adversely affects our economic position and advancement and our mental health. The City of Ottawa commissioned a report on the contributing factors to health inequalities. The findings, as reported by CBC Ottawa, concluded that “racism, police brutality and daily microaggressions are among the factors that negatively affect the mental health of Black people, while stigma and a fear of being judged prevent many from telling others about their struggles.”

Why doesn’t Bell Let’s Talk address that? Because in Canada, Black people don’t count, which is why they don’t count us.

The Treasury Board Secretariat’s response to the outcry to eliminate anti-Black racism last summer is to propose diversity and inclusion initiatives, which do nothing to solve anti-Black racism. For decades, the federal government has had visible minority (we need to eliminate “minorities” when referring to people) networks for diversity and inclusion, yet the problem persists. These networks have done nothing for Black people. As I wrote in the Globe and Mail, “Treasury Board Secretariat’s own data show that Black employees’ salary ranges coalesce at the lower ends of the spectrum compared to those of other racialized groups and white employees, with miniscule representation at the higher ends, which would indicate management levels.” Other racialized groups don’t have the same relationship with racism or its history as Black people; our experiences are unique and distinct, yet we are left at the back of the bus, even within the “people of colour” category. As usual, the erasure of Black people within the diversity and inclusion framework being relied upon as a solution—not only by the federal government, but by corporations and organizations across the country—does nothing to alleviate anti-Black racism.

The Clerk of the Privy Council’s effort fares no better: it’s a diversity and inclusion endeavour, dressed up as anti-racism. Devoid of an accountability framework, it makes no tangible effort to interrogate the systems that perpetuate racism.

If organizations aren’t amending their policies, procedures, and processes to eliminate anti-Black racism to build equitable, inclusive workplaces, then Black people will continue to live suboptimal lives due to the colour of their skin, trapped in the systems that devalue us.

Erica Ifill is a co-host of the Bad+Bitchy podcast.

The Hill Times

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Non-issue’ for Chief Justice Wagner to serve as administrator but a quickened appointment of a new GG would be favourable, say legal experts

News|By Neil Moss
'It would lessen the pressures on the chief justice and on the court,' says former top court judge Louis LeBel on appointing a new governor general 'more quickly.'

Liberals’ sparse House presence a ‘model’ for Canadians, says Whip Holland

News|By Alice Chen
The Government Whip declined to share the Liberals' exact physical attendance figures for the sitting, dedicated Question Period watcher Dale Smith says only one or two Grits were present for the first few days back.

PROC’s prorogation probe a precedent-setting exercise, says NDP’s Blaikie

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Conservatives won their push to have the prime minister, his chief of staff, and others be invited to appear as part of the committee's study, which some hope will include a deeper consideration of the convention.

Feds need to spotlight North American integration to gain exemption from Biden’s protectionist Buy American measures, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
As Ottawa has been championing the need for decreased protectionism during the pandemic, an exemption from Biden's Buy American regime could result in Canada acquiescing to the same trade barriers it is fighting.

Defending sluggish vaccine rollout, Hajdu says feds anticipated low volume of doses

News|By Beatrice Paez
The government has struck a deal with Novavax to produce its vaccine in Montreal at the National Research Council's new biomanufacturing facility. The facility is expected to be constructed by the late summer.

Most online users report seeing false, misleading COVID-19 information, but few verify accuracy: report

News|By Palak Mangat
Political scientist Aengus Bridgman says the pandemic has highlighted different events where moderating discussions in the public domain is becoming more important, outside of an election.

‘The embodiment of colonialism’: it’s time for an Indigenous governor general, but it won’t be easy, say some Indigenous Senators 

News|By Abbas Rana, Peter Mazereeuw
‘I would like to see somebody holding that position who can help to bring the people of this country together,’ says former senator Murray Sinclair.

‘Racism is the issue here, not Lynn Beyak’: Senator McCallum vows to keep pressing Senate to tackle bigotry

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘If our rules had prohibited this kind of behaviour, we could have saved at least three years worth of upset,’ says former Sen. Lillian Dyck.

Some potential Liberal, Conservative candidates in unheld ridings concerned nominations won’t be done before next election call

News|By Abbas Rana
Without becoming the officially nominated candidates, fundraising is a major challenge, especially for first-time candidates, says former Liberal MP Gordie Hogg who wants to run again.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions