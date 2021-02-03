PHAC and Health Canada have not been assets in this pandemic

MONTREAL—I sometimes find real interest in the obscure. So, my interest was piqued by a story hidden away on the inside pages, about the release of a September 2020 report on the government’s pandemic response, titled “Lessons Learned from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s COVID-19 Response (Phase One)” prepared by the Office of Audit and Evaluation at the department. Of course, I read it with great interest. It is exceptional for its candour.