It is okay to want to choose death. Autonomy is important. But the fear of disability driving this push for legislated access to death will harm the most marginalized members of the disability community.

Justice Minister David Lametti introduced Bill C-7 in October. Legislators have no real, grounded understanding of how prevalent systemic ableism is in our communities. If they understood this, they would understand that to be disabled and poor in Canada is often to entertain suicidality on a daily basis, writes Sarah Jama.