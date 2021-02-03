Federal public service needs accountable senior management, says reader

Re: “Horrible bosses, too: women can perpetuate toxic masculinity when they get the power to do so,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 27, p. 13). In her opinion article, Erica Ifill confirms that it is “toxic masculinity” that is usually demonstrated in the workplace. It now is exemplified by the feminine equivalent, in the most visible example of former governor general Julie Payette. In the increasing advancement of women in the private or public sectors this observation may be taken seriously. There could arise a similar problem in the advancement of a visible-minority person in the workplace where, the manager recommends hiring a visible-minority person who is not sensitive to interpersonal relations or to basic human respect.