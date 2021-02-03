Canada-Philippines ties positive despite past flare-ups, says new Filipino envoy

A political appointee, the Ottawa posting is Rodolfo Robles' first. He was previously selected to be the Philippines' permanent representative to the UN until the appointment stalled.
Rodolfo Robles, left, is pictured meeting with Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux on Dec. 11, 2020. Mr. Lamoureux chairs the Canada-Philippines Friendship Group. Photograph courtesy of the Philippines Embassy/Twitter
After recent spats between Ottawa and Manila, the Philippines’ new ambassador says relations between the countries are on the right path.
