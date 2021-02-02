Most online users report seeing false, misleading COVID-19 information, but few verify accuracy: report

The vast majority of Canadians who turn to the internet for updates on the pandemic said they encountered suspicious information, but only a small fraction checked its accuracy, suggested a new Statistics Canada report.

In a new survey released Tuesday, the agency said 96 per cent of Canadians surveyed reported seeing information on COVID-19 they believed was false, misleading, or inaccurate. But only one in five said they made an effort to regularly verify the accuracy of the information, with 53 per cent saying it was because they trusted the source, while 22 per cent said they didn’t think to check. Of those who do make a point of checking that information, 21 per cent reported that they “always” verify and 37 per cent said they “often” check.

The dataset is part of StatsCan’s efforts to track misinformation amid the pandemic, and it relies on self-reported figures that were gathered from July 20-26, 2020. Those aged 15 and older in 10 provinces were surveyed about their online usage and verification processes. The agency relies on data collected through its Canadian Perspectives Survey Series, which features four iterations and collected information from 4,600 respondents.

Aengus Bridgman, a political scientist who studies online political participation and is a doctoral student at McGill University, said the report appears to suggest that “a decent amount of fact checking” is done across age groups.

About 70 per cent of those aged 15 to 54 reported consulting other sources to fact-check information related to the pandemic, compared to 65 per cent of those between the ages of 55 and older.

Such findings suggest that the older cohort is “a little bit more susceptible” to sharing misinformation, but Mr. Bridgman cautioned that the difference is small and such tendencies “are not limited to that older population.”

“I think there’s been a tendency to point to that population and say, ‘We really need to help our seniors,’ and yes, absolutely, but it’s not just them,” he said.

In his work, Mr. Bridgman said there is also a link between how much time people spend on social media and the habits they develop around how they interact with or share information, whether the information is true or not.

He noted that 25.3 per cent of those aged 55 and older reported that they either always, often, or sometimes shared COVID-19 information without knowing its accuracy. For those between the ages of 15 and 54, that number was 20.2 per cent.

“Ultimately, for people who are aged 55 or older, or retired, you just have a lot more free time,” he said. “It’s that activity, not just their age, which makes it seem like that group is the group that is falling prey to these sorts of things.”

The report’s release comes as social media companies have tried to crack down on misinformation that has been spreading on their platforms.

Mr. Bridgman said the last few months have brought about a “stronger call to action” for tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook to moderate their content and combat misinformation.

Last month, Twitter launched a pilot program in the United States that allows users to flag tweets they think are misleading and write a note to provide more context.

The launch followed efforts by the tech giant to start flagging and adding warnings about misinformation surrounding COVID and the U.S. election on its website last year. That was seen as widely by advocates as combatting baseless claims and incitements of violence from Mr. Trump.

According to Mr. Bridgman, the pandemic has highlighted different events where moderating discussions in the public domain is becoming more important, outside of an election.

“People in a democracy perceive control over free speech as legitimate in the context of an election,” he said. “What COVID has done is highlight that there are other types of events, other important things that can happen in a society other than an election, where it’s important to make sure the dissemination is of high quality information in the online space.”

Mr. Bridgman pointed to rules limiting spending on political advertising as an example of “some regulation of free speech” during elections.

In Canada, until an election is called, groups can spend as much money pushing out advertising as they like, without having to disclose where they receive funding from. Parties often take advantage of social media platforms to make their pitch to voters during campaigns, but changes ushered in 2018 capped spending limits for advocacy groups and required them to share their donors during the three-month “pre-writ period” leading up to an election call.

Mr. Bridgman added that, with the pandemic, there is “strong evidence that misinformation circulating online” can “indirectly” lead to the spread of the virus. That could signal a “life or death” situation, and may be part of why tech giants have moved to more strictly moderate its content in recent months.

Politicians, experts, and public health officials have voiced their concern throughout the pandemic about COVID-related misinformation. Before Ottawa launched its vaccination efforts in December, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the country needs to “immunize the population” against misinformation. Despite regular press briefings, reminders to the public to visit the agency’s webpages, and social media tips on boosting media literacy, she said false claims have persisted.

Searching Twitter for COVID-related information brings up search results that are topped by links directing users to official government sources, he noted. “[Certain] conspiracy-oriented groups have been downgraded or algorithmically pushed down. … Companies are moving forward on these things in a bit of a patchwork, ad-hoc way, and they’re largely responding to COVID-19.”

Anatoliy Gruzd, the Canada Research Chair in privacy-preserving digital technologies at Ryerson University, said there is no “clear answer yet” on the best way for social media companies to label and tackle misinformation.

Earlier in the pandemic, he noted, companies “implemented this basic feature” of linking its search results to official government and public health sources, but they have since differed in their approach and the speed at which they verify whether information is accurate or not.

Facebook, for example, used to send users general messages that flagged if they had interacted with misinformation. After criticism, it pivoted in December to push out personalized notifications to those who like, share, or comment on COVID-19 misinformation that a post they interacted with had been removed. After clicking on the notice, users can see a thumbnail of the initial post, details on how they interacted with it, and an explanation of why it was pulled.

“It’s an ongoing debate [of] which of these different approaches of combating and labelling fact-checked misinformation is effective,” said Prof. Gruzd. “I think in a year or two, we will see a number of research propagations coming out on this, where researchers analyze different approaches.”

