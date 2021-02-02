Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Most online users report seeing false, misleading COVID-19 information, but few verify accuracy: report

By Palak Mangat      February 2, 2021

Political scientist Aengus Bridgman says the pandemic has highlighted different events where moderating discussions in the public domain is becoming more important, outside of an election.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, pictured in November 2020, says Ottawa will 'soon' table legislation that calls for the creation of a new regulator that will be able to enforce rules involving the removal of hate speech, illegal pornography, and other types of egregious content. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The vast majority of Canadians who turn to the internet for updates on the pandemic said they encountered suspicious information, but only a small fraction checked its accuracy, suggested a new Statistics Canada report. 

In a new survey released Tuesday, the agency said 96 per cent of Canadians surveyed reported seeing information on COVID-19 they believed was false, misleading, or inaccurate. But only one in five said they made an effort to regularly verify the accuracy of the information, with 53 per cent saying it was because they trusted the source, while 22 per cent said they didn’t think to check. Of those who do make a point of checking that information, 21 per cent reported that they “always” verify and 37 per cent said they “often” check.

The dataset is part of StatsCan’s efforts to track misinformation amid the pandemic, and it relies on self-reported figures that were gathered from July 20-26, 2020. Those aged 15 and older in 10 provinces were surveyed about their online usage and verification processes. The agency relies on data collected through its Canadian Perspectives Survey Series, which features four iterations and collected information from 4,600 respondents. 

Aengus Bridgman, a political scientist who studies online political participation and is a doctoral student at McGill University, said the report appears to suggest that “a decent amount of fact checking” is done across age groups.

About 70 per cent of those aged 15 to 54 reported consulting other sources to fact-check information related to the pandemic, compared to 65 per cent of those between the ages of 55 and older.

Such findings suggest that the older cohort is “a little bit more susceptible” to sharing misinformation, but Mr. Bridgman cautioned that the difference is small and such tendencies “are not limited to that older population.” 

“I think there’s been a tendency to point to that population and say, ‘We really need to help our seniors,’ and yes, absolutely, but it’s not just them,” he said. 

In his work, Mr. Bridgman said there is also a link between how much time people spend on social media and the habits they develop around how they interact with or share information, whether the information is true or not.

He noted that 25.3 per cent of those aged 55 and older reported that they either always, often, or sometimes shared COVID-19 information without knowing its accuracy. For those between the ages of 15 and 54, that number was 20.2 per cent. 

“Ultimately, for people who are aged 55 or older, or retired, you just have a lot more free time,” he said. “It’s that activity, not just their age, which makes it seem like that group is the group that is falling prey to these sorts of things.”

The report’s release comes as social media companies have tried to crack down on misinformation that has been spreading on their platforms. 

Mr. Bridgman said the last few months have brought about a “stronger call to action” for tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook to moderate their content and combat misinformation. 

Last month, Twitter launched a pilot program in the United States that allows users to flag tweets they think are misleading and write a note to provide more context. 

The launch followed efforts by the tech giant to start flagging and adding warnings about misinformation surrounding COVID and the U.S. election on its website last year. That was seen as widely by advocates as combatting baseless claims and incitements of violence from Mr. Trump.

According to Mr. Bridgman, the pandemic has highlighted different events where moderating discussions in the public domain is becoming more important, outside of an election. 

“People in a democracy perceive control over free speech as legitimate in the context of an election,” he said. “What COVID has done is highlight that there are other types of events, other important things that can happen in a society other than an election, where it’s important to make sure the dissemination is of high quality information in the online space.”

Several officials, including Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, pictured with her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, in December 2020, have warned against the dangers of spreading COVID-related misinformation. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade 

Mr. Bridgman pointed to rules limiting spending on political advertising as an example of “some regulation of free speech” during elections. 

In Canada, until an election is called, groups can spend as much money pushing out advertising as they like, without having to disclose where they receive funding from. Parties often take advantage of social media platforms to make their pitch to voters during campaigns, but changes ushered in 2018 capped spending limits for advocacy groups and required them to share their donors during the three-month “pre-writ period” leading up to an election call. 

Mr. Bridgman added that, with the pandemic, there is “strong evidence that misinformation circulating online” can “indirectly” lead to the spread of the virus. That could signal a “life or death” situation, and may be part of why tech giants have moved to more strictly moderate its content in recent months.

Politicians, experts, and public health officials have voiced their concern throughout the pandemic about COVID-related misinformation. Before Ottawa launched its vaccination efforts in December, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the country needs to “immunize the population” against misinformation. Despite regular press briefings, reminders to the public to visit the agency’s webpages, and social media tips on boosting media literacy, she said false claims have persisted.

Searching Twitter for COVID-related information brings up search results that are topped by links directing users to official government sources, he noted. “[Certain] conspiracy-oriented groups have been downgraded or algorithmically pushed down. … Companies are moving forward on these things in a bit of a patchwork, ad-hoc way, and they’re largely responding to COVID-19.”

Anatoliy Gruzd, the Canada Research Chair in privacy-preserving digital technologies at Ryerson University, said there is no “clear answer yet” on the best way for social media companies to label and tackle misinformation.

Earlier in the pandemic, he noted, companies “implemented this basic feature” of linking its search results to official government and public health sources, but they have since differed in their approach and the speed at which they verify whether information is accurate or not. 

Facebook, for example, used to send users general messages that flagged if they had interacted with misinformation. After criticism, it pivoted in December to push out personalized notifications to those who like, share, or comment on COVID-19 misinformation that a post they interacted with had been removed. After clicking on the notice, users can see a thumbnail of the initial post, details on how they interacted with it, and an explanation of why it was pulled. 

“It’s an ongoing debate [of] which of these different approaches of combating and labelling fact-checked misinformation is effective,” said Prof. Gruzd. “I think in a year or two, we will see a number of research propagations coming out on this, where researchers analyze different approaches.”

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Most online users report seeing false, misleading COVID-19 information, but few verify accuracy: report

News|By Palak Mangat 9:44 PM ET
Political scientist Aengus Bridgman says the pandemic has highlighted different events where moderating discussions in the public domain is becoming more important, outside of an election.

‘The embodiment of colonialism’: it’s time for an Indigenous governor general, but it won’t be easy, say some Indigenous Senators 

News|By Abbas Rana, Peter Mazereeuw
‘I would like to see somebody holding that position who can help to bring the people of this country together,’ says former senator Murray Sinclair.

‘Racism is the issue here, not Lynn Beyak’: Senator McCallum vows to keep pressing Senate to tackle bigotry

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘If our rules had prohibited this kind of behaviour, we could have saved at least three years worth of upset,’ says former Sen. Lillian Dyck.

Some potential Liberal, Conservative candidates in unheld ridings concerned nominations won’t be done before next election call

News|By Abbas Rana
Without becoming the officially nominated candidates, fundraising is a major challenge, especially for first-time candidates, says former Liberal MP Gordie Hogg who wants to run again.

Safeguards in assisted-dying law create ‘good balance’ between protection, autonomy, Lametti says

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
With less than a month before Canada’s MAID law must change to comply with a court deadline, Justice Minister David Lametti promises to consider any Senate amendments in ‘good faith.’

Ottawa has verbal assurances from EU that export controls won’t delay vaccine shipments, Ng says

News|By Palak Mangat
Canada is ‘waiting to see’ whether a EU crackdown on COVID-19 vaccine exports is going to ‘pose any interruptions’ on shipments to Canada, says Steve Verhuel.

‘It’s long overdue’: unions, FBEC weigh in on top leadership’s push for greater diversity, inclusion in federal public service

News|By Mike Lapointe
Liberal MP Greg Fergus says he thinks the government's launch of new priorities to increase diversity and inclusion within the federal bureaucracy 'will make a better, stronger public service'.

Dominant reflex of security and intelligence network ‘to keep info as secret as possible,’ should ‘hardwire’ transparency into day-to-day work, say experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
“If you’re going to have a true democracy, then one needs to open up different agencies to public scrutiny," says Bessma Momani, professor of political science at the University of Waterloo.

Sinclair says next GG should be Indigenous, ‘would contribute to reconciliation in a significant way’

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Murray Sinclair says an Indigenous GG, dedicated to the principles of democracy and reconciliation, could play a significant role in how Canada develops as a nation.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions