Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

Plenty of low-hanging fruit for feds to pick in curbing consumption of single-use plastics

By Michael Rennie      February 1, 2021

Part of Canada’s action plan to ensure a green recovery from the pandemic should include incentives for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and researchers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to reduce and prevent plastic pollution in fresh water, as well as better understand its effects.

Perhaps the most noticeable increase in plastic pollution brought about by COVID-19 has been in the form of single-use personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves. Photograph courtesy of Ocean Cleanup Group

As COVID-19 continues to pummel through many regions of the country, it seems fair to say that there are many aspects of our lives that have changed forever.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Safeguards in assisted-dying law create ‘good balance’ between protection, autonomy, Lametti says

News|By Samantha Wright Allen 4:03 PM ET
With less than a month before Canada’s MAID law must change to comply with a court deadline, Justice Minister David Lametti promises to consider any Senate amendments in ‘good faith.’

Some potential Liberal, Conservative candidates in unheld ridings concerned nominations won’t be done before next election call

News|By Abbas Rana
Without becoming the officially nominated candidates, fundraising is a major challenge, especially for first-time candidates, says former Liberal MP Gordie Hogg who wants to run again.

‘The embodiment of colonialism’: it’s time for an Indigenous governor general, but it won’t be easy, say some Indigenous Senators 

News|By Abbas Rana, Peter Mazereeuw
‘I would like to see somebody holding that position who can help to bring the people of this country together,’ says former senator Murray Sinclair.

‘It’s long overdue’: unions, FBEC weigh in on top leadership’s push for greater diversity, inclusion in federal public service

News|By Mike Lapointe
Liberal MP Greg Fergus says he thinks the government's launch of new priorities to increase diversity and inclusion within the federal bureaucracy 'will make a better, stronger public service'.

Dominant reflex of security and intelligence network ‘to keep info as secret as possible,’ should ‘hardwire’ transparency into day-to-day work, say experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
“If you’re going to have a true democracy, then one needs to open up different agencies to public scrutiny," says Bessma Momani, professor of political science at the University of Waterloo.

Sinclair says next GG should be Indigenous, ‘would contribute to reconciliation in a significant way’

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Murray Sinclair says an Indigenous GG, dedicated to the principles of democracy and reconciliation, could play a significant role in how Canada develops as a nation.

Flights to Caribbean, Mexico suspended, mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival among new Canadian travel restrictions

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘Now is just not the time to be flying,’ says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he announced new international travel measures to stop more COVID-19 variants entering Canada.

Kenney’s comments on Keystone XL won’t hobble Ottawa’s negotiations on other bilateral files, say experts

News|By Palak Mangat
Former U.S. State Department official Sarah Goldfeder says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to 'respect' U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of Keystone XL serves to take the issue 'off the table.'

Guilbeault swats suggestions of ‘cozy’ relations between his department, Facebook Canada

News|By Beatrice Paez
Facebook Canada's Kevin Chan says the company is supportive of regulations that could 'set baseline standards' for assessing whether content should be removed.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions