‘Racism is the issue here, not Lynn Beyak’: Senator McCallum vows to keep pressing Senate to tackle bigotry

Lynn Beyak’s retirement last week from the Senate won’t put an end to the debate on racism in the Red Chamber if Independent Senator Mary Jane McCallum has anything to say about it.

Sen. McCallum (Manitoba) was getting ready to move a motion calling for Ms. Beyak’s expulsion from the Red Chamber when Senators returned from the winter break. Last week, Ms. Beyak announced her retirement from the Senate in a press release, which said she was leaving in order to fulfill a pledge to former prime minister Stephen Harper, who appointed her, that she would retire after eight years in the job.

Ms. Beyak’s retirement came after a three-year fight to keep her Senate seat, following her decision to post—and refusal to remove—a series of letters containing racist comments about Indigenous people to her Senate website. The letters were written to Ms. Beyak by members of the public. Ms. Beyak was twice temporarily suspended from the Senate by its Ethics Committee.

“…if it’s so good like Lynn Beyak says: you know what? Give me your grandchildren. Give them to me now, and we will take them, and you won’t know what’s going to happen to them.”—Senator Mary Jane McCallum.

Ms. Beyak was kicked out of the Conservative caucus in 2018 by then-leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) after she refused to remove the letters from her website. Some of those letters said that Indigenous people should be grateful for residential schools, and that Indigenous people would rather sit and wait for the government to provide for them than make an effort to provide for themselves.

Prior to that incident, Sen. Beyak had been removed from the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee by the Conservative Senate leadership after saying that many of those who worked in the Indian Residential Schools system were “kindly and well-intentioned,” and whose “remarkable works and good deeds” had been overshadowed by “terrible mistakes” in the system.

She had also called on the government to provide compensation to residential schools survivors, and safer drinking water on First Nations reserves. She said it was “unacceptable” that so many Indigenous women were incarcerated, missing, or murdered.

In the press release announcing her retirement, Ms. Beyak said she stood by her belief that the “good” from residential schools should be recognized.

Sen. McCallum, a Cree woman and residential school survivor, told The Hill Times that she wasn’t going to drop the issue, even if her motion to expel Ms. Beyak is now moot.

“For me to be removed away from my family at the age of five, three weeks after my mom had passed on, and to be put into a residential school—and I was there for 11 years—and if it’s so good, like Lynn Beyak says: you know what? Give me your grandchildren. Give them to me now, and we will take them, and you won’t know what’s going to happen to them. You’re not going to have a say. And maybe after 11 years you may have them back; maybe not,” she said.

“The government was responsible, [but] didn’t look into how the churches were running this. And I will tell you, it was 80 to 90 per cent sexual abuse.”

“When you do this to this group, and nobody cries out, and then you have Lynn Beyak saying, ‘Oh there was good in residential schools.’ Where do people not see that racism?” said Sen. McCallum.

“Lynn Beyak was the physical embodiment of racism in an institution that practised institutional racism. And racism is the issue here, not Lynn Beyak,” said Sen. McCallum.

Sen. McCallum said the Senate must address its own institutional racism. She pointed to the fact that Senators gave more time to witnesses from oil companies than those from First Nations during a study of the government’s oil tanker moratorium bill, C-48, in 2019 as one example. The Senate’s passage of government bills related to cannabis legalization that gave police officers more powers to stop drivers without cause—knowing that non-white drivers are stopped more frequently by police—was another, she said.

Ms. Beyak’s words, coming at the time from a Senator, gave licence to others to express racism towards Indigenous people, said Sen. McCallum.

“It allows other people to feel emboldened to do the same thing, because they say, ‘Look at a Senator doing this … if she can do it publicly and nationally, I can do this as well.’ That’s the problem.”

Ms. Beyak declined to be interviewed for this story, but did exchange a series of emails with The Hill Times. She said she does not believe that Canada or the Senate are systemically racist.

“Millions want to come to Canada and no one wants to leave because when we see inequities we fix them. We cannot rewrite a past that none of us was part of, we can only learn from it,” she wrote.

She said her personal heroes included Cece Hodgson-McCauley, a former newspaper columnist and Indigenous woman who had said her years at a residential school were “the best years of my life,” and accused other Indigenous people of lying about the schools in order to profit. Ms. Hodgson-McCauley, founding chief of the Inuvik Dene band, died in 2018. She said another hero of hers was Bernice Logan, a former residential schools teacher who advocated for those who had worked in the schools. Ms. Logan told The Anglican Journal in 2003 that she felt former residential schools staff had been “unfairly targeted” in the media, and that, “We don’t feel the church did anything wrong by taking these children and educating them.”

When asked to respond to Sen. McCallum’s comments about having been removed from her family as a child, Ms. Beyak wrote that she had “no response to that one,” then wrote that, “others have written the same to me. We must debate issues not make personal aspersions. Chief [Cece’s] Mom died when she was five and she had a younger brother and sister. Their Dad was a hunter and trapper and lined up to register them for a better life. There were waiting lists for the schools. …best years of her life. Victor not victim. Mary Jane is a dentist and a Senator.”

Former senator Lillian Dyck, a Cree woman from Saskatchewan, told The Hill Times she was relieved to see Ms. Beyak had resigned.

“What’s important I think to realize is that she’s not alone,” she said, noting Ms. Beyak’s fan following, including those who sent her the racist letters that Ms. Beyak posted on her website.

“We have to recognize that they’re there, and in the Senate,” she said.

Ms. Dyck said she believed the Senate should amend its rules to make it easier to penalize Senators who make or promote racist public statements.

“If our rules had prohibited this kind of behaviour, we could have saved at least three years worth of upset,” she said.

The Senate should also change the way it investigates racist remarks, she said. Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault, a white man, was responsible for determining which remarks in the letters posted online by Ms. Beyak were racist when he was investigating her behaviour in 2018 and 2019.

“That was such a big mistake, I can’t believe that that happened,” she said.

“Someone who’s not Indigenous, who hasn’t experienced the racism, doesn’t know what the triggers are, doesn’t know what it is that really is upsetting towards Indigenous people. And it will vary across the country,” Ms. Dyck said.

Independent Senator Pierre Dalphond (De Lorimier, Que.) said the investigation and suspensions of Ms. Beyak, and the near-expulsion and resignation of former senator Don Meredith over his sexual relationship with a teenager in 2017, send a “strong message” to current and future Senators that there can be consequences for their actions.

“Everybody is fully aware that there is a line,” he said. “The Senate is moving in the right direction.”

He said he believed the Senate should offer more educational training to Senators about the history of racism towards Indigenous people in Canada.

However, Ms. Dyck said that Ms. Beyak’s case shows the educational programs won’t always prevent racism. Ms. Beyak was ordered by the Senate Ethics Committee to undertake training on Indigenous history in Canada after she was suspended. She eventually complied after once failing to complete the program. However, her retirement letter made clear that she had not changed her views.

“It does go back to that whole thing of, education alone won’t work,” said Ms. Dyck. “We need to have strong policies and procedures that say, ‘This is not OK.’ To have a civilized society where we’re not fighting each other, and hurling offensive, racist comments at each other, we need to address these kinds of things.”

Conservative Senator Judith Seidman (De la Durantaye, Que.), who now leads the Senate Ethics Committee, and CSG Senator Scott Tannas (Alberta), who serves as its deputy chair, both declined to comment for this story.

Lynn Beyak’s final statement as a Senator, issued to the Parliamentary Press Gallery on Jan. 25, 2021

“A promise made, a promise kept.

“Fundamental to my call to the Senate of Canada by Prime Minister Harper on January 25, 2013 was my commitment to meaningful Senate reform that would produce a better Senate for all Canadians – Triple E reform that included an elected and therefore accountable Senate and 8 year term limits for Senators.

“I intend to honour my commitment and therefore announce today that effective January 25, 2021—the end of my 8th year—I will be retiring from the Senate of Canada.

“The opportunity to serve all Canadians—and especially those people whose voices often don’t get heard—is an honour and a privilege I treasure.

“Some have criticized me for stating that the good, as well as the bad, of residential schools should be recognized. I stand by that statement. Others have criticized me for stating that the Truth and Reconciliation Report was not as balanced as it should be. I stand by that statement as well. And finally, I have been criticized for offering concerned Canadians a space to comment critically about the Indian Act. My statements and the resulting posts were never meant to offend anyone, and I continue to believe that Indigenous issues are so important to all of us that a frank and honest conversation about them is vital. Cross country polls indicate that a vast majority of Canadians, over 60 per cent, Indigenous and non alike, believe that the billions of dollars spent, show little success. With good will to all, I stand by the need to have that conversation.

“I am especially proud of legislative contributions to Canada made during my 8 years in office, such as Bills C-501, C-61 and C-42, the Common Sense Firearms Licensing Act, recognized internationally, which I sponsored on behalf of the House of Commons, with consensus through the Senate to Royal Assent. Immeasurable hours of committee work with my colleagues have resulted in the addition of twelve Senate of Canada reports, respected around the world and often recognized in courts and legislatures. I pledge to continue my work, outside the Chamber, in the best interest of all Canadians.”