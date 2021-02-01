Dr. Fauci, respectfully, please stop with the confessionals

U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration promises to usher in a new era of evidence-based decision making, a scientific renaissance if you will—or at least in how the COVID-19 pandemic will be handled. And it could not come at a better time as case counts remain high in the United States. But before we forget the dark ages, we must acknowledge the hard work of those who toiled these past four years under the Trump administration: those apolitical public servants who strove to develop impartial, sound advice despite the futility of their efforts. No one better represents this devoted group than Dr. Anthony Fauci, a lead member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force and now Biden’s chief medical advisor.