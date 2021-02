We had lots of warning. The real question is what do we do now?

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will be pushing hard to implement as much of its election platform as it can. This includes US$1.3-trillion in new infrastructure spending over 10 years, an extra US$400-billion of government procurement to create new demand for American products, materials, and services and an extra US$300-billion on federal research and development to strengthen U.S. capacities in next-generation industries such as clean energy, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, electrics vehicles and batteries and synthetic biology.