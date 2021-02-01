COVID-deniers a rare fringe, and economy-deniers far more dangerous and mainstream

At the beginning of the pandemic, in March and April of 2020, a dichotomy was put forward: lives or the economy? We chose lives. Moreover, based on the limited data we had, many economists were quick to say that this is a false dichotomy: based on the data we had, allowing the virus to spread unchecked would be an unmitigated disaster that would destroy both lives and the economy. COVID-deniers were rightly chided for sticking their heads in the sand and ignoring this, hoping that by denying the reality of the virus, the consequences would somehow not materialize. Indeed, the COVID-deniers were wrong. Fortunately, though, the virus turned out to be far less deadly than originally imagined and modelled. It also turned out to be far more deadly toward certain age and risk groups, while for healthy young people, it has proven to exhibit the fatality rate of other common activities such as driving an automobile or other illnesses such as seasonal influenza. Few people have bothered to redo the initial economic analysis based on this obviously important fact.