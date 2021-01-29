Guilbeault swats suggestions of ‘cozy’ relations between his department, Facebook Canada

Facebook Canada's Kevin Chan says the company is supportive of regulations that could 'set baseline standards' for assessing whether content should be removed.
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault's team is responsible for drafting legislation aimed at 'combatting hate groups and online hate and harassment,' according to his mandate letter. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault dismissed suggestions that his departmental staff enjoy cozy relations with Facebook Canada over an email exchange regarding a job posting with the tech giant.
Depressed insolvency rates are ‘encouraging’ but likely offer more reasons for concern than optimism, say economists, with businesses insolvency down by more than a third during the two quarters affected by COVID-19.
Canadian reporters on the Washington, D.C., beat have covered a variety of dramatic events over the years, from the election of Donald Trump to his final days in office inciting an attack on the Capitol Building.
The Liberals say Ind. MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out for making ‘baseless and dangerous’ claims, but he says party leadership cherry-picked parts of his media interview to justify removing him from caucus.
Even as the commission said the regulator should have the power to impose fines or administrative penalties as a deterrent against a pattern of non-compliance, it warned against Germany’s 'reactive' approach.