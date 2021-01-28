Trumpism reveals authoritarian colours

TORONTO—For years, people have expressed anxiety about Donald Trump and democracy. From his chummy attitude towards macho authoritarians, like Vladimir Putin and Victor Orban, to his denunciation of the press as “enemies of the people,” were flashing signals hidden by a thin populist veneer and a con artist’s earthy charm. Since November’s election, the alarms went from orange to red when it became clear that, contra apologists like those at The Wall Street Journal, he wasn’t going to go quietly into the night. But the Jan. 6 riots in Washington displayed the authoritarian colours of Trumpism more vividly than ever before, as his cronies and enablers like Ted Cruz saw fit to carry on the circus a little bit longer before the insurrectionists arrived unscheduled. They were egged on by the president, who quadrupled down on his claims that the election was being stolen from him and that his personal grievance had to be avenged by a march on Capitol Hill that swiftly turned violent. In a remarkable irony, his far-right supporters accomplished what all the Confederate armies never could by marching a symbol of racist hate into the venerable halls of the world’s most influential legislative body.