Trans Mountain work stoppage continues, as CPC’s McLean says project ‘even more important’ post-U.S. axing of Keystone XL

Weeks after work was set to resume, construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion remains halted, though the company hasn’t amended its December 2022 estimated readiness, and after U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to axe the Keystone XL pipeline, Conservative MP Greg McLean says the project is “even more important” for Canada.

Construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline’s expansion halted on Dec. 18 as part of a project-wide “safety stand down” following two recent accidents—one in Burnaby, B.C., which left a worker seriously injured, and another in Edmonton in October, in which a worker was killed after being hit by a piece of equipment.

Originally set to resume on Jan. 4, work remains stalled.

“Trans Mountain is working with its contractors and making steady progress towards restarting construction on the expansion project. When we restart, we will do so having openly and thoroughly looked at our safety processes, culture, and training and identified and implemented improvements,” said the company in a Jan. 22 response to The Hill Times.

No new resumption time was indicated, and the company said it’s reviewing the impact of work stoppage on its construction timeline and is “working through strategies to mitigate delays.”

As of Dec. 31, the project is 22 per cent complete, according to Trans Mountain, with roughly 7,300 people employed to build it. Work on the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby—where a 79-year-old protestor was arrested by the RCMP earlier this month—is now 38 per cent complete, with its foreshore expansion done. Two of the three new berths being added there are anticipated to be in-service by December 2022, it said.

Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion—which will add 980 kilometres of pipeline to twin the existing route and expand its marine terminal—is now estimated to cost $12.6-billion. After industry got cold feet amid legal challenges to the project, in 2018 the federal government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan for $4.4-billion.

In B.C., work has been completed “along the pipeline corridor in the North Thompson and B.C. interior regions, and at the Lower Mainland terminals,” as has preparatory work for tunnel boring for the Burnaby Mountain Tunnel and tank installation for the Burnaby Terminal, where 14 new storage tanks will be added (to bring it to total of 26). Construction work for the 2.6-kilometre tunnel is set to begin early this year.

In Alberta, “several river crossings have been completed and pipeline construction is nearing completion in the Greater Edmonton area.” At the Edmonton terminal, where four new tanks are being added, work on three has begun, as has foundation work to prepare for construction of the fourth.

The number of workers on site has not been reduced due to COVID-19, confirmed Trans Mountain, noting construction is deemed an essential service, but safety and cleaning precautions have increased, including requiring workers to fill out a daily screening “self-declaration questionnaire” and undergo temperature checks before entering a worksite or leaving for the day.

One of the new U.S. president’s first acts was to revoke the permit for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to carry oil sands crude from Alberta south to the Gulf Coast, work on which began last year.

Mr. McLean (Calgary Centre, Alta.), his party’s natural resources critic, told The Hill Times the announcement makes the Trans Mountain project “even more important” for Canada.

“You think about how constrained our resource is to getting to market. The world is clamouring for this resource, the producers in Canada do a very good job of being at the upper end of their environmental performance in the whole world and they get better every year,” he said. “If we don’t get this resource available to market, the world will be consuming less environmentally friendly energy options.”

But NDP MP Richard Cannings (South Okanagan-West Kootenay, B.C.), his party’s critic, said the current global situation—in which demand for oil is dropping and countries are increasing efforts to curb emissions and transition to renewable energy—“really calls into question the whole viability” of the project.

“We have world markets that don’t really show any sign of increasing to take those extra barrels that Canada wants to export,” said Mr. Cannings. “There’s just a huge shift going on in the world and it happens faster every year than everyone predicts to electric vehicles, and that is just going to flatten out that demand and start” decreasing it.

The oil industry’s current need for extra pipeline capacity will be solved by Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement, said Mr. Cannings, which will carry crude from Edmonton to Wisconsin and is set to be in-service later this year.

While construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline is already underway, Mr. Cannings said the government “can always just say, ‘we’re not going to do it.’”

“Why spend $12-billion for something you’ll never get back, if you know the only way we can get that money back is if we say, just, ‘to heck with our climate action,’” he said.

A December 2020 report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) estimated $5-billion in federal revenue from the pipeline since 2018. But it stressed the pipeline’s future profitability is “highly contingent on the climate policy stance of the federal government.” If climate action becomes “more stringent, it is possible for the Trans Mountain assets to have a negative net present value,” and changes to the pipeline’s use, or an inability to renew contracts with shippers (with 80 per cent of its capacity currently locked into 15- and 20-year contracts), could also impact its value, found the PBO.

The PBO report references a December 2020 report on “Canada’s Energy Future” from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), which looked at two scenarios for Canada—a “reference scenario,” which assumes climate policies remain as they are (as of August 2020), and an “evolving scenario,” in which global climate change action increases. Reaching the government’s stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 would “require a faster transition” than reflected in the evolving scenario, it notes.

The UN’s 2020 Emissions Gap Report projected Canada remains on track to miss its 2030 climate targets.

Under the CER’s evolving scenario, Canada’s domestic fossil fuel consumption would drop 35 per cent by 2050, with demand for renewable energy to increase 45 per cent from 2019 levels (two per cent for nuclear). Crude oil production would peak in 2039, at 5.8 million barrels per day. COVID-19 caused an estimated six per cent fall in energy use in 2020 and a seven per cent drop in oil production compared to 2019, and the report notes the longer term implications of COVID are “one of many key uncertainties for future energy trends.”

Based on the CER’s report, which assumes that all three pending pipeline projects—Trans Mountain, Line 3, and Keystone XL—go ahead, the total crude available for export from the West stays below pipeline capacity in the reference scenario if all three are completed; but under the evolving scenario, Line 3 alone could meet the demand for capacity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) has vowed to use revenue from the Trans Mountain pipeline to fund climate measures, including the $3-billion pledge to plant two billion trees over the next decade.

The government still intends to sell off the pipeline. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s (University-Rosedale, Ont.) press secretary, Katherine Cuplinskas, said last week it will “launch a divestment process after the expansion project is further de-risked,” and once current efforts to consult 129 Indigenous groups on economic participation are complete. Two Indigenous-led groups remain interested in buying the pipeline.

Since the federal government reissued its approval of the TMX project in June 2019, multiple court challenges have come and gone, and no legal challenges to the project remain. That includes from the B.C. government, which, under NDP Premier John Horgan, had vowed to use every tool in its toolbox to fight the expansion project.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, there is “no process whereby the province may revoke” the Environmental Assessment Certificate it issued in 2017, “assuming the project is substantially started by January 10, 2022,” the deadline set in the certificate. That includes the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office’s current reconsideration of possible new or amended conditions to respond to marine shipping concerns raised by the project, a review resulting from a September 2019 B.C. Court of Appeal decision, with a draft report currently in the public comment period. Of the 1,500 B.C. provincial permits, including for right-of-way use and access to Crown land, to date 1,300 have been approved, according to the ministry.

But opposition to the pipeline continues.

The Tiny House Warriors, a group of Secwépemc land and water defenders, have continued their efforts to build 10 tiny houses along the pipeline’s route, which is set to go through Secwépemc territory. The group has vowed to stop its construction and “a planned thousand-man camp” for construction workers on its territory.

The Stk’emlupsemc te Secwépemc Nation was one of two First Nations to drop out of a 2019 challenge of the pipeline’s re-approval; that challenge, pursued by the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish Nations, a coalition of small First Nations from the Fraser Valley, and the Coldwater Indian Band was ultimately dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2020.

The Coldwater band’s concerns centred on the impact the proposed route would have on the community’s underground water supply. Late last year, Trans Mountain submitted a new proposal to reroute the pipeline 18 kilometres west of the Coldwater River (the community sits on the east side of the river), which Trans Mountain said it anticipates “will meet the request,” with construction to start next year “subject to necessary approvals.”

