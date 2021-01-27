Three years into detention of two Canadians, Canada remains a bewildered bystander

The shame continues. Michael Korvig and Michael Spavor’s imprisonment in China inexorably rolls on, three years since they were detained. Soon, over 800 days will be removed from their lives, and so far, there is no action by the Canadian government to suggest that number will not double. The possibility of small changes in their contact with families or with Canadian government officials is displayed as if this is significant rather than actions that should be normal.
