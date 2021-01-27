Senator Simons explores what it means to be a real Albertan in second season of podcast Alberta Unbound

Plus, NDP MP Charlie Angus’ new album has dropped, and a panel talks about the implications of Biden’s inauguration on Canada.
Sen. Paula Simons, centre, is pictured at her Senate swearing-in on Oct. 16, 2018, with then-senator André Pratte, left, and Sen. Peter Harder, right. She recently released a new season of her podcast Alberta Unbound, exploring the culture and identity of Albertans. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
With her six years of experience as a radio producer for the CBC, Independent Alberta Senator Paula Simons, found podcasting a natural fit.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
NDP MP Richard Cannings says with global demand for oil trending down—a trend set to accelerate if needed climate policies are pursued—it ‘calls into question the whole viability’ of the multibillion-dollar project.
The Jan. 18 online meeting was a regular monthly meeting aimed to update MPs and riding volunteers about 'party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,' says Braeden Caley, senior director, communication with the Liberal Party
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.