News

Ousted Liberal MP Sangha says comments were ‘taken out of context,’ didn’t get ‘due process’ before expulsion from caucus

By Abbas Rana      January 27, 2021

The Liberals say Ind. MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out for making ‘baseless and dangerous’ claims, but he says party leadership cherry-picked parts of his media interview to justify removing him from caucus.

Two-term Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha was expelled from the caucus on Jan. 25 after an interview with Channel Y, a Punjabi TV network, on Jan. 21 in which he made some disparaging remarks about former innovation minister Navdeep Bains. Mr. Sangha says 'small points have been taken out of the whole context' of the interview and that he didn't get a chance to explain himself to party leadership. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
A Brampton MP who was booted from the Liberal caucus for making controversial comments in a Punjabi language media interview says his comments have been “taken out of context” and he didn’t get due process before expulsion.

In an interview with The Hill Times, twice-elected Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha (Brampton Centre, Ont.) said that he had a Zoom meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) on Jan. 25 at around 1:10 pm in which he was told the leadership had decided to kick him out of the caucus. Mr. Sangha said that the conversation lasted only a few minutes, during which he tried to explain his position but it appeared Mr. Trudeau had already made up his mind.

Mr. Sangha said that the prime minister told him that Chief Government Whip Mark Holland (Ajax, Ont.) and party president Suzanne Cowan were also with him on the call but he never saw either of the two.

A government official, however, said that during the Jan. 25 Zoom call, Mr. Trudeau was joined by caucus leadership, including Mr. Holland, caucus chair Francis Scarpaleggia (Lac Saint-Louis, Que.) and Ontario caucus chair Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, Ont.). The source said that Ms. Cowan was not present during the call. A Liberal Party spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Times that Ms. Cowan did not participate.

Mr. Sangha said that it appeared that before making their decision, the leadership had not considered his interview in its entirety and had cherry-picked comments to justify grounds for his expulsion from the caucus. He believed his comments had been “misunderstood” and he never meant to politically “hurt” anyone.

“My comments have been taken out of the whole context,” said Mr. Sangha, a former chair of the Canada-India Parliamentary Association. “Small points have been taken out of the whole context. Whichever they feel this is good for them, they are considering that. Rest, they left out.”

Mr. Sangha was expelled from the caucus on Jan. 25 after an interview with Channel Y, a Punjabi TV network, on Jan. 21 in which he made some disparaging remarks about former innovation minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.). Mr. Sangha and Mr. Bains represent the Greater Toronto Area’s Peel region ridings and there appears to be a history of tensions between the two, according to sources. Mr. Bains is seen as a friend and confidante of Mr. Trudeau and has held key positions as Ontario and federal campaign co-chairs, in addition to being a senior cabinet minister.

The Hill Times asked Mr. Sangha to identify which part of his interview with Channel Y has been taken out of context or misinterpreted, but he declined to discuss the specifics of the interview. He said he would answer all questions from The Hill Times in detail about this issue at a later date. Mr. Sangha also declined to discuss his future political plans or if he will run in the next election.

Twice-elected Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha, left, pictured with former Indian high commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup, and former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne. Mr. Sangha told The Hill Times that he did not get due process before his expulsion from the Liberal caucus. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

During the interview with Channel Y, Mr. Sangha expressed skepticism about Mr. Bain’s reasons for stepping down from the cabinet. The outgoing former minister resigned from cabinet earlier this month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Mr. Bains has also announced that he won’t seek re-election in the next federal election. He was first elected to the House in 2004 and was re-elected 2006, 2008, 2015, and 2019 elections. He lost the 2011 election. After the Trudeau Liberals formed government in 2015, Mr. Bains was appointed as innovation minister and he served in this position until earlier this month.

Mr. Sangha said that neither he nor community members are buying Mr. Bains’ reasoning to step down from cabinet, and wondered why would someone who is only 43 years old who held a “top-ranked” position in the government would resign, leaving the impression as if there’s more to this story that is not out yet.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me [Mr. Bains’ reasoning to step down],” Mr. Sangha told Channel Y. “I can’t digest it and the community can’t digest it either.”

Mr. Bains did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times.

Mr. Sangha told Channel Y that after Mr. Bains’ departure from cabinet, he feels like a “liberated Liberal” because the former minister had “interfered” and “controlled” everything that he tried to accomplish in Ottawa as a Liberal MP. During the time Mr. Bains was a cabinet minister, Mr. Sangha said he felt like a “bounded Liberal.” For example, he said whenever he needed help for immigration cases for constituents, he was told by the relevant authorities they wouldn’t help unless he went through Mr. Bains. Immigration cases make up more than 90 per cent of constituency work for most MPs representing ethnic and urban ridings in major urban centres. Mr. Sangha also claimed that while Mr. Bains put roadblocks in his way in Ottawa, the former minister’s dad, Balwinder Bains, pressured him in the riding and once told him that “we’ll have you sit in the back benches where the Green Party is.”

Balwinder Bains declined an interview request from The Hill Times saying he has never done a media interview in his life and will not do so in this case.

Without offering any solid evidence, Mr. Sangha also accused Mr. Bains of being an “extremist” and a “Khalistani.” The Khalistani movement is a Sikh independence movement seeking to create a sovereign Sikh state.

“When I think back, someone who says ‘I am an extremist and I am a Khalistani and I declare this outrightly these things,’ is he fit to be a cabinet minister?” said Mr. Sangha during the Punjabi interview. “I have said this before, he’s not.”

The Hill Times was not able to find any statement or any other evidence in the public domain about Mr. Bains that would suggest this claim to be correct. When the Liberals announced Mr. Sangha’s expulsion from caucus on Jan. 25, Mr. Holland said in a statement the Brampton Centre MP had made “baseless and dangerous accusations” against a number of his colleagues.

This is not the first time Mr. Sangha has accused Mr. Bains or other fellow Liberal Sikh MPs of “pandering” to Sikh separatists. He made similar accusations on Aug. 28, 2019, in an interview with 5AAB TV, a GTA Punjabi language network.

“There is no doubt, there are not two opinions that the Liberal Party is pandering to Khalistani supporters, and it has been doing it,” Mr. Sangha told 5AAB TV in Punjabi.

“One thing is for sure, if we raise an anti-India slogan or want the division of India on some ground. Ultimately, this will cause a breach in our relationship with India.”

When asked by the interviewer if he thought the Liberal Party had a “soft corner” for those who want to see a divided India, Mr. Sangha said “it does, sure, sure.” Without naming any names, he placed the blame on some Sikh cabinet ministers and MPs, but pointed out that Mr. Trudeau supports a united India.

“[The prime minister] said in strong words that we don’t want a divided India, we want a united India and we will work for that,” said Mr. Sangha. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s a different story that [some] Sikh ministers, MPs of our Sikh brotherhood, these brothers of mine, they have their own views. I can’t question them why they’re doing this. … These are their own views and when they demand it, they’re perceived as separatists. In reaction, India also takes a hard stance.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, pictured during a controversial trip to India in February 2018. The trip was considered a public relations disaster after a few days. Photograph courtesy of Twitter

After backlash from his caucus colleagues and from within the party, he offered a clarification that seemed to suggest that his comments were “misunderstood,” and added that those were his personal opinions and not the position of the government.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to offer any reaction to Mr. Sangha’s interview with The Hill Times and referred to Mr. Holland’s Jan. 25 statement as the government’s position on this issue.

After consulting Mr. Trudeau on the “baseless and dangerous” accusations, Mr. Sangha was removed from the Liberal caucus, Mr. Holland said in the statement.

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians,” said Mr. Holland in his statement. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead.”

The Hill Times

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

