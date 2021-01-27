Horrible bosses, too: women can perpetuate toxic masculinity when they get the power to do so

This country is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis and while we are quick to put the onus of seeking treatment on those suffering, we don’t expect managers and leaders to take their share of responsibility.
Julie Payette’s resignation is not a form of accountability for creating a toxic workplace culture, rather it’s the opposite. She got away with it, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times file photograph
CALGARY—“We have an excellent Governor General right now,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September 2020.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
NDP MP Richard Cannings says with global demand for oil trending down—a trend set to accelerate if needed climate policies are pursued—it ‘calls into question the whole viability’ of the multibillion-dollar project.
The Jan. 18 online meeting was a regular monthly meeting aimed to update MPs and riding volunteers about 'party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,' says Braeden Caley, senior director, communication with the Liberal Party
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.