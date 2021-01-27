Get ready for a dose of vaccine populism

So yeah, it’s possible populism will run rampant this year, which really shouldn’t surprise anyone. There’s just no way to immunize the population against its emotional appeal.
Poorer countries are complaining that richer countries are hoarding the vaccines for themselves, a situation which has led Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, pictured, to complain that 'vaccine nationalism hurts us all and is self-defeating.' Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikimedia
OAKVILLE, ONT.—Populist politician Donald Trump may no longer be in power, but that doesn’t mean populist tactics will suddenly become unfashionable.
Even as the commission said the regulator should have the power to impose fines or administrative penalties as a deterrent against a pattern of non-compliance, it warned against Germany’s 'reactive' approach.
NDP MP Richard Cannings says with global demand for oil trending down—a trend set to accelerate if needed climate policies are pursued—it ‘calls into question the whole viability’ of the multibillion-dollar project.
The Jan. 18 online meeting was a regular monthly meeting aimed to update MPs and riding volunteers about 'party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,' says Braeden Caley, senior director, communication with the Liberal Party