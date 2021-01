With the two sides having been at the bargaining table for almost two years following the expiry of the most recent collective agreement, strike votes are scheduled to run from Feb. 11 to 24.

Public Service Alliance of Canada’s regional executive vice-president for the National Capital Region Alex Silas, left, and Communications Security Establishment chief Shelly Bruce, right. Mr. Silas said the 'bargaining team has decided that the employer has put us in a position where our only next step is to hold strike votes and put questions to the members on potential job action.'