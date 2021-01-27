Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Canada cannot afford a knowledge recession

By Feridun Hamdullahpur      January 27, 2021

As we move forward, Canada must strike a balance between confronting the daily challenges of a downturn with ensuring Canada’s long-term success built on innovation.

Governments and businesses must invest in the fundamental and applied research of new ideas to solve ever-evolving challenges—something the Liberal government and new Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured in July 2020, will need to keep in mind, writes Feridun Hamdullahpur, president of University of Waterloo. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

As countries around the world continue to grapple with new dangers presented by COVID-19, Canada must also work to stave off a danger of a different kind: a knowledge recession.

