Canada cannot afford a knowledge recession

As we move forward, Canada must strike a balance between confronting the daily challenges of a downturn with ensuring Canada’s long-term success built on innovation.

Governments and businesses must invest in the fundamental and applied research of new ideas to solve ever-evolving challenges—something the Liberal government and new Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured in July 2020, will need to keep in mind, writes Feridun Hamdullahpur, president of University of Waterloo.