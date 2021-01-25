You wanna be on top? Here’s a short list of potential candidates for Canada’s next top vice-regal

The role of commander-in-chief requires the wearing of military uniforms and a familiarity with martial customs would be an enviable asset.
With Julie Payette out as the commander-in-chief and her job up for grabs, picking someone familiar with the Canadian Armed Forces could be an idea worth considering, writes Scott Taylor. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—With the sudden resignation of Julie Payette from the vice-regal post as Canada’s governor general, Ottawa is abuzz with speculation as to who will be appointed as her successor.
The prime minister didn’t apologize to workers at Rideau Hall, when asked if he owed staff who struggled under her tenure that acknowledgement, instead pivoting to describe their work over the years as 'exceptional.'
Apologizing for 'tensions' that became public over the last months, Julie Payette said that 'we all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.'