Freelance translators raise concerns over proposed terms of new contract

Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.
Nicole Gagnon, with International Association of Conference Interpreters, worries freelance interpreters will be put more at risk under the terms of a new contract that consultations are underway on.
Photograph courtesy of ParlVu screenshot
Consultations are underway for a new contract for federal freelance interpreters, with their association sounding the alarm that conditions being considered could put them more at risk.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.