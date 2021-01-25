The two faces of Canada’s approach to climate change increasingly confusing

If Justin Trudeau was serious about climate, he would stand up to Jason Kenney and the well-financed oil lobby, not to Joe Biden.
On one hand, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, pictured Sept. 18, 2020, is threatening to sue the new Biden administration for its entirely unsurprising decision to withdraw support for the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was to transport more of Alberta’s heavy oil to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. He is demanding the federal government retaliate with sanctions if Justin Trudeau cannot change the president’s mind—sanctions as robust as those employed against Donald Trump’s unfair U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, writes Susan Riley. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
CHELSEA, QUE.—You can excuse our American friends—any of our friends—for wondering where Canada stands on climate change and, more broadly, on the future of the modern economy.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The prime minister didn’t apologize to workers at Rideau Hall, when asked if he owed staff who struggled under her tenure that acknowledgement, instead pivoting to describe their work over the years as 'exceptional.'
Apologizing for 'tensions' that became public over the last months, Julie Payette said that 'we all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.'