The two faces of Canada’s approach to climate change increasingly confusing

If Justin Trudeau was serious about climate, he would stand up to Jason Kenney and the well-financed oil lobby, not to Joe Biden.

On one hand, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, pictured Sept. 18, 2020, is threatening to sue the new Biden administration for its entirely unsurprising decision to withdraw support for the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was to transport more of Alberta’s heavy oil to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. He is demanding the federal government retaliate with sanctions if Justin Trudeau cannot change the president’s mind—sanctions as robust as those employed against Donald Trump’s unfair U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, writes Susan Riley.