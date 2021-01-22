Trudeau dodges questions on culpability for Payette appointment

Facing scrutiny over his part in selecting the disgraced former governor general Julie Payette, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dodged questions on whether he would resurface a non-partisan committee to help select her replacement.

Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) insisted there was a “rigorous” vetting process when he appointed the former astronaut, who resigned Thursday after she met with him the day before to address a scathing independent review into the workplace she presided over at Rideau Hall. Though not public, it reportedly corroborated allegations of a toxic culture that was characterized by harassment and abuse of employees.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe and secure workplace, including those who work on the governor general’s team. This is something I take very seriously,” said Mr. Trudeau, who kept many of his responses clipped to the barrage of questions directed at him, with reporters repeatedly asking him to address his role in choosing her and the vetting process that led to her appointment in 2017.

Mr. Trudeau didn’t apologize to workers at Rideau Hall, when asked if he owed staff who struggled under her tenure that acknowledgement, instead pivoting to describe their work over the years as “exceptional,” and thanking them for fulfilling “important duties.”

He said he spoke with Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning to inform her that her new—temporary—representative will be Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner, as per protocol. He said a recommendation for her permanent replacement will come “in due time.”

In the wake of her departure, Mr. Trudeau said the Liberals would be open to ways to “strengthen and improve” vetting for high-level appointments.

A committee struck in 2012 by then-prime minister Stephen Harper to offer “non-partisan advice” on appointments of governors general and lieutenant governors was disbanded after the Liberals took office following the 2015 election. But, Ms. Payette had an apparent history of problems in workplaces she led, including at the Montreal Science Centre and Canadian Olympic Committee.

Asked whether the Liberal vetting process reached out to these organizations, Mr. Trudeau answered broadly that it “examines people’s experience” for any important government position.

“For all high-level appointments, there is a rigorous vetting process that was followed in this case,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Obviously, we will continue to look at that vetting process to ensure that it is the best possible process as we move forward.”’

Reports of Ms. Payette being a difficult boss came early in her tenure, which started on Oct. 2, 2017, with a 2018 National Post story detailing a turbulent and tension-filled first year under her leadership at Rideau Hall. But the government didn’t order an independent review until July, when CBC detailed allegations of workplace bullying and abuse at the hands of Ms. Payette, and her deputy Assunta di Lorenzo. The firm of high-powered lawyer Marie Henein is now reportedly representing Ms. di Lorenzo.

In a statement announcing her exit on Thursday, Ms. Payette apologized for “tensions” she said had arisen over the past few months. She added that, though there were no “formal” complaints, she had come to the conclusion that a new governor general should be appointed.

“Canadians deserve stability in these uncertain times,” said Ms. Payette, adding she welcomed the review and believed the “principles of natural justice” should be applied equally.

“We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions,” her statement read.

Mr. Trudeau didn’t say whether he’d asked for her resignation, noting only that he’d accepted it after they met Wednesday to discuss the situation.

When Mr. Payette’s suitability for the post was questioned in the past, Mr. Trudeau repeatedly defended her, even as the allegations and calls for her resignation mounted, saying in September she’s been an “excellent” governor general. On Friday, Mr. Trudeau wouldn’t say whether he regretted his appointment.

“I think that Ms. Payette, with her emphasis on science and service, brought a great deal of positive aspects to her to the job. Obviously, everyone has the right to enjoy a safe and secure workplace. This is something that our government profoundly believes in. And for this reason, we accepted the governor general’s resignation,” he told reporters.

Trudeau too concerned with ‘flashy’ announcements, Singh says

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) said the government should have “stepped in” sooner after reports emerged of a troubled workplace.

“We’re deeply concerned about what this meant for the workers,” said Mr. Singh during a Friday-morning presser.

He placed the blame firmly at Mr. Trudeau’s feet, saying the prime minister was more concerned with a “flashy announcement” naming the former astronaut than making sure the right person was picked for the role.

“It seems to be an ongoing trend [with Mr. Trudeau]—the pursuit of a flashy headline instead of getting the job done,” he said.

He called the reports “very, very troubling” and highlighted that the workers at Rideau Hall had “no recourse” to offer complaints. While Ms. Payette and Rideau Hall have defended their internal human rights process, repeatedly noting there were no formal complaints, the CBC reported that employee sources said there was no one impartial to complain to, because all would go through Ms. Payette’s top aide, Ms. Di Lorenzo.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) issued a short statement late Thursday saying that, given the problems with Ms. Payette’s appointment, Mr. Trudeau should “consult opposition parties and re-establish the Vice-Regal Appointments Committee,” which was created under the previous Conservative government.

Mr. Trudeau’s minister of intergovernmental affairs, Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.), conceded the process should be improved and said discussions have already started with those responsible for vetting her successor.

“There always has been a process of vetting, of checks that are made when somebody is appointed to any government position. But clearly, the process can be strengthened, can be improved,” Mr. LeBlanc said in an interview with The Canadian Press Thursday soon after her resignation.

Mr. Trudeau, meanwhile, said Friday that the government will continue to consider how to improve the vetting process.

