With new Biden administration hamstrung in its approach to Indo-Pacific region, some lessons for Canada

On Jan. 12, just eight days prior to then-incoming U.S. president Joe Biden’s inauguration, the White House declassified a strategic framework on its free and open Indo-Pacific policy, first classified by acting senior director for Asia (and later deputy national security adviser), Matthew Pottinger. The strategic framework, which would go on to inform such documents as the Trump Administration’s 2017 Indo-Pacific strategy, was not scheduled for declassification for another 21 years.