The long-lasting impacts of lobbying during COVID

As we look back on a tumultuous year, simply put, lobbying has changed dramatically. Just as every industry and business had to adjust, the lobbyists who represent them showed the depth of their adaptability. The changes thrust upon us in such a short period of time created many challenges and gave us all a crash course in crisis management. However, we have gained efficiencies from new methods that many government relations professionals believe will stick with us post-COVID.
