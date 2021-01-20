The Canadian lobbying regime works as intended, but there’s always room for improvement

My recommendations for improving the Lobbying Act are based on values aimed at increasing transparency, fairness, efficiency, and clarity.
Unsurprisingly, the subject of health dominated in the early months of 2020 as the government grappled with its response to the pandemic. As the focus turned to reopening strategies, economic development became the top subject reported in the registry, writes Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger. Pexels photograph by August de Richelieu
Canadians deserve to know who is communicating with their federal officials and expect that lobbying activities be conducted in an ethical manner. A global pandemic is no exception.
With Garneau's appointment as foreign affairs minister, the 'big message' to Biden in Washington is 'we have somebody here who can work with you' and who 'understands you,' says Carleton professor Fen Olser Hampson.
'Knowing that you won't get too many seats in the West, [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] can turn around and say, ‘Well, I did everything I could to get the project going forward,' ' says a former diplomat.
Most of the job losses would be concentrated in 18 communities in Western Canada, according to the report, with Wood Buffalo, Alta., where Fort McMurray is located, and Estevan, Sask., expected to be hit hardest.