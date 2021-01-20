Post controversy, Green Party executive director position remains unfilled

Three months after the Green Party’s executive director exited his post amid controversy, the position remains unfilled, and, as speculation of an early election mounts, a party spokesperson says the search for a replacement has yet to begin.

Prateek Awasthi started his job as the Green Party’s executive director in May 2020, becoming the first person of colour to hold the post. His selection for the role marked the start of a party direction that would bring with it a new leader in the fall. And with strong director experience and a vision of what he wanted to bring to the party, the party looked poised to enter a new phase.

Until controversy hit. In October, Mr. Awasthi resigned as a result of an internal investigation into his past conduct that had turned up harassment allegations, something he did not disclose during the hiring process (though he did make mention of disparaging and ignoring harassment claims, according to an internal party report, as reported by CBC News). Mr. Awasthi has denied the allegations, but said he resigned as they had become a distraction for the party. The Green Party’s federal council voted to accept his resignation, but the process was fraught with internal conflict. This division culminated in the resignation of then-president Jean-Luc Cooke, another council member, and threats of departure from other grassroots members.

Now, more than three months later, the position remains unfilled.

According to a Green Party spokesperson, the search has not even begun.

“The Green Party of Canada will soon begin the search for a full-time executive director,” said Rosie Emery, party press secretary, in an email to The Hill Times. “The position will be advertised and the successful candidate will be announced in due course.”

Liana Cusmano, interim president of the Greens’ federal council, disagreed with this assessment. According to them, the search has been developing and has involved a lot of council deliberation, even though a public job posting has yet to appear. They emphasized that the process for a new hire will be careful and thorough.

Portland Hotel Society board member and long-time columnist Allen Garr said it’s a good thing for the party that Mr. Awasthi resigned. Pointing towards the #MeToo movement, he emphasized that the former executive director’s actions had caught up to him and that his departure would be “reassuring” to people joining the Green Party.

Referring to the party’s internal turmoil, Bill Tieleman, a former NDP adviser, political consultant, and columnist for The Tyee, said he feels that there wasn’t due diligence in checking out the new hire. And because of that, not much could have been done by Mr. Awasthi.

“He was hired in May and departed in early October, you can barely clear your throat in a political party in that period of time,” Mr. Tieleman said. “And now we’ve got October till January without an executive director. This is a leadership position. You need somebody who is going to be in there.”

He said the party’s problems are substantially exacerbated in the face of what looks to be an election year.

While the exact timing of the next election is unknown, recent comments reported from the Liberals seem to imply the likelihood of a vote coming within the year, with the Jan. 12 cabinet shuffle seen as another likely indication.

As the smallest caucus in Parliament, the Greens need to be organized and on top of all opportunities to have a chance of defending the three seats it currently has, Mr. Tieleman said.

“I can’t imagine a party being able to capitalize on any [electoral] opportunities they have when there’s nobody in charge at the top of the party.”

Combined with the fact that the Greens have a new leader, Annamie Paul, as of October and have lost other key players in the wake of Mr. Awasthi’s departure, the party is facing what Mr. Tieleman called “several different storms.”

Mx. Cusmano is less fazed by these issues. They call the lack of an executive director a bump in the road, one that the federal council has been tackling well, and which hasn’t impeded its ability to prepare for a potential election.

“We’re in good shape for the next election, everything is in place and going along as it’s supposed to be,” they said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

According to Derek Fildebrandt, a former Wild Rose MLA and political commentator and publisher of The Western Standard, in a smaller political party, the executive director is a generalist position that has to operate without too many government resources, and which requires organizational skills, communications ability, and a strong capacity for fundraising—all of which are crucial factors in planning for an election.

“We’ll probably be in an election sooner than later, and this job is, after the leader, by far the most important in the party,” he said. “They have to organize nominations in 338 constituencies and oversee the fundraising of the party.”

Mr. Tieleman agrees, and added it will raise serious viability questions if the Greens can’t find a new executive director before the next election is called.

Mx. Cusmano thinks otherwise, stating that regardless of whether the party has hired a permanent employee for the role, its “election preparedness” won’t be affected.

For the time being the party has been leaning on an interim executive director. While deputy executive director Anik Lajoie initially took the position, she has since been superseded by Dana Taylor as the interim. Mr. Taylor has previous experience acting as an executive in career associations, and has founded and directed several mission-driven organizations over the years.

Mx. Cusmano praised Mr. Taylor’s “fantastic” efforts, calling him adaptable and committed. But they acknowledged that it is challenging not to have a permanent executive director.

One of the biggest issues, according to Mr. Fildebrandt, is that anyone in an interim job is more likely to make shorter-term decisions rather than long-term ones in an effort to prove themselves as fit for the role. Mx. Cusmano also acknowledged this as a potential problem.

In turn, Mr. Fildebrant said it’s in the Green Party’s best interest to find a permanent executive director as soon as possible, adding he is surprised by the time it’s taken to fill in the role. He said he considers it to be one of the first jobs that a new leader fills after taking over, with a candidate usually put forward within a few weeks.

Mx. Cusmano attributed the delay to a careful process that the council is using—though they could not elaborate on what this process involves.

On the other hand, Mr. Tieleman said he thinks it could have more to do with a limited talent pool.

“It’s a tough job description and there’s not that many people [in the Green Party]. It’s not like they’ve had a load of experience or success with national federal election campaigns,” he said. “They don’t have a big talent pool … it’s a wading pool for serious senior jobs.”

In response to these comments, Mx. Cusmano said finding candidates is different in a smaller party, but that they remain confident that the Greens will find the “perfect fit” for the role.

Another difficulty Mr. Fildebrandt raised is just how thankless the executive director job is.

“They do all the hats. They do a lot of heavy lifting behind the scenes, but they don’t get a lot of credit when things go right,” he said. “When things go wrong, they take the blame, but when things go right their achievements normally shine on the [party] president and leader.”

Adding to the mix is the fact that the Greens have a new leader, Ms. Paul.

Mr. Garr said he thinks the search for an executive director has taken a backseat to getting its new leader into the House. Ms. Paul ran in the October byelection in Toronto Centre, Ont., finishing second.

“I would say that their search for an executive director is less important than placing their leader in a riding somewhere,” he said.

Mx. Cusmano said Ms. Paul will be announcing shortly where she will run in the next election.

Unity is across leadership is also important, said Mr. Tieleman.

“Any party has a challenge after a leadership campaign to bring things together, but it’s more difficult when you’re a very small party with limited resources and limited ability to do things if there isn’t any unity around leadership,” he said. “That includes the executive director of the party … and instead [of bringing people together] they hired somebody who moved everything apart.”

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times