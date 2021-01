Re: “Focus on keeping industry, not politicians, in Canada,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 7, by Erin Weir). I’ll never forget a crotchety conservative exclaiming, “Yeah, if all countries were carbon taxed, that would be okay.” Fear of freeloading, of being a sucker, of looking foolish has been a drag on climate action for years. So, put a price on embodied pollution for everything sold in Canada, whether made at home or abroad.