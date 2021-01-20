If we’re going to dismantle white supremacy, let’s not whitewash it

Conversations about systemic racism need to move beyond diversity and inclusion, which does not solve racism, and move onto dismantling white supremacy, which does.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, left, and MP Derek Sloan. On Jan. 18, he moved to kick Sloan out of caucus—a.k.a. The Bare Minimum—after PressProgress revealed that Sloan, at the front of the 'which Conservative Party member courts more racism' queue, had accepted a political donation from neo-Nazi Paul Fromm last year, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
CALGARY—Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is finally being held to account for months of white supremacist dog whistles.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
With Garneau's appointment as foreign affairs minister, the 'big message' to Biden in Washington is 'we have somebody here who can work with you' and who 'understands you,' says Carleton professor Fen Olser Hampson.
'Knowing that you won't get too many seats in the West, [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] can turn around and say, ‘Well, I did everything I could to get the project going forward,' ' says a former diplomat.
Most of the job losses would be concentrated in 18 communities in Western Canada, according to the report, with Wood Buffalo, Alta., where Fort McMurray is located, and Estevan, Sask., expected to be hit hardest.