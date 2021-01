With Garneau's appointment as foreign affairs minister, the 'big message' to Biden in Washington is 'we have somebody here who can work with you' and who 'understands you,' says Carleton professor Fen Olser Hampson.

'I believe very, very strongly that no bilateral relationship is more important than that of Canada with the United States, and it will continue to be that way,' Marc Garneau said following the virtual ceremony that saw him sworn in as Canada's new foreign affairs minister on Jan. 12.