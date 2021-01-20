Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

‘Democracy has prevailed,’ Biden tells nation as Trump leaves office

By Palak Mangat      January 20, 2021

‘The rise of political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism [is one] that we must confront and will defeat,’ said U.S. President Joe Biden in his first address.

One for the ages: U.S. President Joe Biden, right, is congratulated from afar by Vice-President Kamala Harris, left, at his inauguration ceremony, which featured a smaller crowd to comply with public health guidelines. Photograph courtesy of CPAC screengrab
Turning the page on the Trump presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden used his first address as commander in chief to stress the transfer of power this time represents more than the departure of one candidate, and can be regarded as the triumph of democracy.

“The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile,” said Mr. Biden in the early parts of his 21-minute inaugural speech. “At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Set against the backdrop of a violent insurrection in the dying days of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s tenure, and the ongoing fallout of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill by a mob of his supporters, Mr. Biden struck a more hopeful tone, vowing to be a leader for all Americans.

“A cry for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, moves us. The dream of just for all will be deferred no longer,” he said. “The rise of political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism [is one] that we must confront and will defeat.”

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, right, and her partner Doug Emhoff, left, greet the crowd at Wednesday’s inauguration. Photograph courtesy of CPAC screengrab

In an inauguration ceremony that looked different from those of yesteryear, with a smaller crowd and social distancing protocols in place, a who’s who of U.S. politicos still gathered to help usher in Mr. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, all as a “once-in-a-century virus” continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

Mr. Biden’s address was peppered with references to the lingering effects of the divisive Trump presidency, though he stopped short of mentioning the former leader by name.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and real, but I also know they are not new,” he said. Counting racism, nativism, and fear as “perennial” elements that have torn the nation apart before, he maintained that “better angels have always prevailed,” an ode to his Catholic roots.

“Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment.”

U.S. President Joe Biden is flanked by his partner, Dr. Jill Biden, as he takes the oath. Photograph courtesy of CPAC screengr

He continued: “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement does not have to be a cause for total war. We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.” 

The latter, a thinly veiled reference to twice-impeached Mr. Trump, and his repeated refusal to operate on a shared set of facts, is believed to have contributed to the Jan. 6 siege. Mr. Trump he urged his supporters that day to fight back, asserting the election was not yet over, as the crowd gathered ahead of the certification of Mr. Biden’s victory.

Mr. Trump was absent from Mr. Biden’s inauguration, breaking with the custom observed by a long line of former presidents. He did continue the tradition of leaving behind a note for the incoming president. It’s unclear what was said in that memo.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama were among the politicos in attendance for Joe Biden’s inauguration. Photograph courtesy of CPAC screengrab

Boarding Air Force One to head to Florida early Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump thanked his supporters and vowed to “be back in some form.” Losing control of both Chambers, some members of the Republican Party have lashed out at him for inciting violence on the Hill and supported his second impeachment. According to reports, Mr. Trump is considering creating a “Patriot Party” in a bid to mount a comeback sometime in the future.

Ottawa Hillites and political observers took note of the inauguration on social media, with some commending Mr. Biden for hitting “all the right notes” in his pitch of unity to a nation still divided after the Nov. 4, 2020, vote.

Carleton University’s Jennifer Robso  said she can’t wait to see a more inclusive and humble tone, and joked that it will let her completely ignore U.S. politics over the next few years.

Others, like culture writer and co-host of CBC podcast Party Lines Elamin Abdelmahmoud, noted that a pandemic inauguration didn’t stop first ladies of past and present from ringing in the affair in their best coats. Their glitz and glamour stood in contrast to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who opted for a parka and mitts and came armed with some mail, in case things dragged out.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) congratulated the new president in a statement, saying the two countries share a “commitment to democratic values, common interests, and strong economic and security ties.” He vowed to continue working together to fight the pandemic and “build back better for everyone,” a phrase he borrowed from Mr. Biden’s campaign.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

