Consequential election on the Rock worth watching

OTTAWA—Canada is now in the midst of its fourth pandemic election. Following the lead of New Brunswick, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Feb. 13. Newly minted Liberal Premier Dr. Andrew Furey, son of Senate Speaker George Furey, was required by provincial law to call an election within a year. With near non-existent cases of COVID-19 in the province and significant economic challenges on the horizon, Furey decided now was the time to attempt to transform his minority government into a majority.