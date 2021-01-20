Trump’s playbook no longer politically profitable to O’Toole

On Jan. 17, Erin O’Toole released a statement regarding a thread of criticisms levied against him by prominent Liberals: that he is part of the far right and that, in some respects, he is no better than Donald Trump. In his statement, O’Toole condemned the riot in Washington, D.C, and wrote, “The Conservatives are a moderate, pragmatic, mainstream party.” Any other characterization, O’Toole argued, will fail to gain traction given that “Canadians are smart, and they will see this as an attempt to mislead people and import some of the fear & division we have witnessed in the United States.”