Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Canadians ‘overrepresented in the alt-right,’ says filmmaker who chronicled movement’s rise

By Samantha Wright Allen      January 19, 2021

The U.S. insurrection was an ‘inevitable consequence,’ says documentary filmmaker Daniel Lombroso, after years of far-right activity he witnessed first-hand.

Derek Cassoff, top left, of McGill University moderates a virtual panel with documentary film director and McGill grad Daniel Lombroso, left, and David Shribman, former Washington Bureau Chief of The Boston Globe. Photograph courtesy of YouTube
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Canadian-born extremists are having a disproportionate impact on American politics, says the filmmaker who followed the rise of prominent far-right figures amid Donald Trump’s presidency.

Journalist Daniel Lombroso’s evidence is anecdotal but built from four years embedded in the alt-right movement following leading extremists across 12 states and five countries while collecting hundreds of hours of footage, and it’s his sense that Canadians are “way overrepresented in the alt-right.”

In Canada, there’s “a very mobilized and impassioned far-right that is disproportionately having an influence on American politics,” said Mr. Lombroso during a Tuesday afternoon virtual panel organized by McGill University, where the American filmmaker completed his bachelor’s degree in political science in 2015. 

Canadian-born Lauren Southern, pictured in footage from the documentary White Noise, with a Donald Trump supporter as they flash a hand sign used by those in the white power movement. Screengrab courtesy of The Atlantic

His film, White Noise, released in October 2020 as The Atlantic’s first feature documentary, follows the rise of three prominent right-wing figures who he’s described variously as “hucksters,” “opportunists,” and “ideologues”: Richard Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and Canadian-born Lauren Southern, who he said became an “avatar” for conservative femininity. There’s many in the movement she shares citizenship with, he noted, including popular far-right political commentators, Faith Goldy, as well as Gavin McInnes, who founded Proud Boys, a fascist organization that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) said is under review as a group to add to Canada’s terrorist list.

In 2016, Mr Lombroso’s footage went viral when he caught supporters raising their arms in a Nazi salute in celebration of Mr. Trump’s presidential victory. It was a “formative moment” for the young filmmaker and signalled to both him and his Atlantic editors that the “fundamentally racism movement” marked a “very serious threat” that was only growing in strength. Eight months later, a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville again solidified that assessment. 

Four years later, and less than two weeks after Trump supporters attacked Capitol Hill, Mr. Lombroso said the threat of white-nationalist domestic terrorism is now part of our everyday life. The alt-right is Mr. Trump’s most passionate base, he said, and despite the demagogue’s imminent exit from power, Mr. Lombroso predicted a difficult few decades as America reckons with the fallout of the violence he fomented.

Extremists like Mr. Spencer—who have been advocating for a white ethno-state—were frank in their interviews with Mr. Lombroso, telling him they saw Mr. Trump as a “once-in-a-generation moment to bring these ideas mainstream.”

“To achieve that goal [a white ethno-state] is fundamentally violent, and that’s why I believe what happened two weeks ago was an inevitable consequence of everything I’ve been hearing from Spencer and others,” said Mr. Lombroso of the efforts of far-right groups that convened on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 to stop the certification of incoming U.S. president Joe Biden’s victory. 

There remains a large, resentful demographic of Americans who are pushing for these outcomes, he said, noting a large percentage of Republicans believe Mr. Biden’s election is illegitimate.

Since the November election, Mr. Trump has repeated baseless claims of electoral fraud, reiterating them on Jan. 6, when he urged thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” to contest the results. His incitement of the mob that occupied the Capitol led to his second impeachment, with a handful of Republicans breaking party lines to vote in favour of removing him from office. 

Charged with “incitement of insurrection,” Mr. Trump has said he won’t attend Mr. Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, making him only the fourth president to be absent—and all of them, notably, were one-term leaders, said David Shribman, a former Washington Bureau Chief of The Boston Globe who joined the virtual panel.

That the riots happened on the “sacred ground” of the Capitol building, known as the “People’s House” is of significance, and suggests an ongoing struggle within the American psyche about “who exactly ‘the people’ is and are,” he said. A common refrain on either political extreme is that of “I want my country back,” said Mr. Shribman, but each is invoking fundamentally different views of what America wants and what it is.

As for the rise of Antifaa left-wing anti-fascist antifascist movementMr. Lombroso said while any violence should not be discounted he sees any “both-sides” discussion as a distraction. “It’s not an ideological movement with an end, [like the goal to] preserve a white-dominant society,” and by definition exists to oppose fascism, which is important context to keep in mind, he said.

Mr. Trump invoked the “Make American Great Again” slogan with great success for his base, bringing rhetoric Mr. Lombroso’s subjects told him they never thought could reach mainstream politics. 

The rise of the so-called alt-right would not have happened without outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, says filmmaker Daniel Lombroso. Photograph courtesy of White House photographer Andrea Hanks

“It lit a fuse and got this movement going in a way that it wouldn’t have happened without Trump,” he said. 

Racism, anti-Semitism, and attacking demographic change proved a profitable commodity in the “turbocharged” social media environment that granted anonymity but also built brands for those willing to be “provocative,” he said, drawing supporters into what he described as “an upper-middle-class movement.”

Often, the followers, and those who take on celebrity status,  are highly educated people, he observed, who “know exactly what they’re doing.” He pushed back on caricatures that present the racist far-right as reserved for illiterate populations. The picture that emerged for him is that this brand of extremism has broad appeal to anyone upset with demographic change in America, or Canada for that matter.

He also learned first-hand how “exceptions” can be common in racist movements, where he, as a Jewish man, could become accepted in their midst. That familiarity was easier among the media-savvy celebrities he tracked, but with their underlings, his Jewish, journalist identity made him more of a target.

“That’s when it started to feel a little bit dangerous,” he said, describing the anti-Semitic hate mail and social media attacks he receives as “par for the course,” and perhaps even a badge of honour for ruffling enough feathers.

Mr. Biden will have to contend with this animated base, and though it may not be a “driving force” in the way he observed throughout Mr. Trump’s presidency, he said, the far-right remains dangerous. 

“This conspiratorial thinking, and belief that the United States is and needs to remain a white man’s country, is a current we’ll be dealing with in the years and decades to come,” he added.

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Biden’s plan to cancel Keystone XL pipeline could be ‘blessing in disguise’ for Liberals, says former diplomat

News|By Palak Mangat
'Knowing that you won't get too many seats in the West, [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] can turn around and say, ‘Well, I did everything I could to get the project going forward,' ' says a former diplomat.

Designating Proud Boys as terrorist organization could deter recruits, experts say

News
In 2019, the federal government added two white supremacist groups to the terrorist list. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says officials will see if Proud Boys will become the third far-right group.

‘Natural attrition’ can absorb most jobs in fossil fuel industry in managed phase-out, says economist

News|By Beatrice Paez
Most of the job losses would be concentrated in 18 communities in Western Canada, according to the report, with Wood Buffalo, Alta., where Fort McMurray is located, and Estevan, Sask., expected to be hit hardest.

Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle yet another indication Liberals ‘clearing the decks’ for a spring election, say political watchers

News|By Abbas Rana
One of the jobs of a minority government is to look for an opportunity to win a majority government, says Liberal strategist David Herle.

Conservatives need to chart ‘uniquely Canadian’ vision of party in wake of Capitol Hill riot, say political players

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Mr. O'Toole needs to have a 'blanket position that is against violence, that is in favour of law and order, and in favour of stable democracy,' according to leading pollster Nik Nanos.

Pandemic election bill far from the finish line, as talk of spring vote continues

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
PM Trudeau says he doesn’t want an election. ‘Prove it,’ says ex-chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley. 

As Ford declares second state of emergency, some federal Ontario MPs say situation at ‘critical point,’ looking for more clarity

News|By Mike Lapointe
The Ontario provincial government has declared a second state of emergency in the wake of spiraling cases of the pandemic.

With Trump leaving and Biden taking over as U.S. president, ‘stars aligned’ for Canada on having a ‘stable, experienced partner,’ say politicos

News|By Abbas Rana
Newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden will face a number of daunting challenges, including uniting a divisive America, and the best way to do that is to tackle the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic raging in the U.S.

Prisoners owed ‘remedy’ for harsh conditions in prisons amid COVID, says watchdog

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The government is facing class-action lawsuits and a constitutional challenge based on the conditions thousands of prisoners are being kept in that advocates describe as similar to solitary confinement.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions