Canadians ‘overrepresented in the alt-right,’ says filmmaker who chronicled movement’s rise

Canadian-born extremists are having a disproportionate impact on American politics, says the filmmaker who followed the rise of prominent far-right figures amid Donald Trump’s presidency.

Journalist Daniel Lombroso’s evidence is anecdotal but built from four years embedded in the alt-right movement following leading extremists across 12 states and five countries while collecting hundreds of hours of footage, and it’s his sense that Canadians are “way overrepresented in the alt-right.”

In Canada, there’s “a very mobilized and impassioned far-right that is disproportionately having an influence on American politics,” said Mr. Lombroso during a Tuesday afternoon virtual panel organized by McGill University, where the American filmmaker completed his bachelor’s degree in political science in 2015.

His film, White Noise, released in October 2020 as The Atlantic’s first feature documentary, follows the rise of three prominent right-wing figures who he’s described variously as “hucksters,” “opportunists,” and “ideologues”: Richard Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and Canadian-born Lauren Southern, who he said became an “avatar” for conservative femininity. There’s many in the movement she shares citizenship with, he noted, including popular far-right political commentators, Faith Goldy, as well as Gavin McInnes, who founded Proud Boys, a fascist organization that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) said is under review as a group to add to Canada’s terrorist list.

In 2016, Mr Lombroso’s footage went viral when he caught supporters raising their arms in a Nazi salute in celebration of Mr. Trump’s presidential victory. It was a “formative moment” for the young filmmaker and signalled to both him and his Atlantic editors that the “fundamentally racism movement” marked a “very serious threat” that was only growing in strength. Eight months later, a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville again solidified that assessment.

Four years later, and less than two weeks after Trump supporters attacked Capitol Hill, Mr. Lombroso said the threat of white-nationalist domestic terrorism is now part of our everyday life. The alt-right is Mr. Trump’s most passionate base, he said, and despite the demagogue’s imminent exit from power, Mr. Lombroso predicted a difficult few decades as America reckons with the fallout of the violence he fomented.

Extremists like Mr. Spencer—who have been advocating for a white ethno-state—were frank in their interviews with Mr. Lombroso, telling him they saw Mr. Trump as a “once-in-a-generation moment to bring these ideas mainstream.”

“To achieve that goal [a white ethno-state] is fundamentally violent, and that’s why I believe what happened two weeks ago was an inevitable consequence of everything I’ve been hearing from Spencer and others,” said Mr. Lombroso of the efforts of far-right groups that convened on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 to stop the certification of incoming U.S. president Joe Biden’s victory.

There remains a large, resentful demographic of Americans who are pushing for these outcomes, he said, noting a large percentage of Republicans believe Mr. Biden’s election is illegitimate.

Since the November election, Mr. Trump has repeated baseless claims of electoral fraud, reiterating them on Jan. 6, when he urged thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” to contest the results. His incitement of the mob that occupied the Capitol led to his second impeachment, with a handful of Republicans breaking party lines to vote in favour of removing him from office.

Charged with “incitement of insurrection,” Mr. Trump has said he won’t attend Mr. Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, making him only the fourth president to be absent—and all of them, notably, were one-term leaders, said David Shribman, a former Washington Bureau Chief of The Boston Globe who joined the virtual panel.

That the riots happened on the “sacred ground” of the Capitol building, known as the “People’s House” is of significance, and suggests an ongoing struggle within the American psyche about “who exactly ‘the people’ is and are,” he said. A common refrain on either political extreme is that of “I want my country back,” said Mr. Shribman, but each is invoking fundamentally different views of what America wants and what it is.

As for the rise of Antifa—a left-wing anti-fascist antifascist movement—Mr. Lombroso said while any violence should not be discounted he sees any “both-sides” discussion as a distraction. “It’s not an ideological movement with an end, [like the goal to] preserve a white-dominant society,” and by definition exists to oppose fascism, which is important context to keep in mind, he said.

Mr. Trump invoked the “Make American Great Again” slogan with great success for his base, bringing rhetoric Mr. Lombroso’s subjects told him they never thought could reach mainstream politics.

“It lit a fuse and got this movement going in a way that it wouldn’t have happened without Trump,” he said.

Racism, anti-Semitism, and attacking demographic change proved a profitable commodity in the “turbocharged” social media environment that granted anonymity but also built brands for those willing to be “provocative,” he said, drawing supporters into what he described as “an upper-middle-class movement.”

Often, the followers, and those who take on celebrity status, are highly educated people, he observed, who “know exactly what they’re doing.” He pushed back on caricatures that present the racist far-right as reserved for illiterate populations. The picture that emerged for him is that this brand of extremism has broad appeal to anyone upset with demographic change in America, or Canada for that matter.

He also learned first-hand how “exceptions” can be common in racist movements, where he, as a Jewish man, could become accepted in their midst. That familiarity was easier among the media-savvy celebrities he tracked, but with their underlings, his Jewish, journalist identity made him more of a target.

“That’s when it started to feel a little bit dangerous,” he said, describing the anti-Semitic hate mail and social media attacks he receives as “par for the course,” and perhaps even a badge of honour for ruffling enough feathers.

Mr. Biden will have to contend with this animated base, and though it may not be a “driving force” in the way he observed throughout Mr. Trump’s presidency, he said, the far-right remains dangerous.

“This conspiratorial thinking, and belief that the United States is and needs to remain a white man’s country, is a current we’ll be dealing with in the years and decades to come,” he added.

